Little Bao at 72 Courtyard / JJA - Bespoke Architecture

+34

Architecture & Interior Design James JJ Acuna

Branding Consultant Olivia Pong

Graphic Design Rocky Yip and James Woodward of Entendre Studios More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Little Bao is about sharing - food, drinks and culture. Little Bao, a modern Chinese diner, is influenced by the international tastes of its hometown Hong Kong. Big on sharing and little on the Bao, it’s an original take on classic Chinese comfort foods. From signature Chinese Bao burgers to a selection of sharing plates and original cocktails, Little Bao is always adventurous and playful - a fun and authentic cross-cultural eating experience.

Established in 2012, Little Bao served their first original Chinese Bao burger at Hong Kong’s farmers’ market. The 12-hour slow cooked pork belly Bao with homemade pickles, fresh shiso and leek salad topped with sesame mayo and hoisin ketchup sold out within hours of opening. The lines, and the cravings, haven’t stopped since.

In 2013, Little Bao opened its doors at the edge of Hong Kong’s Soho district with a small, 20-seat diner. The menu expanded to include Chinese in uenced share plates such as braised short-rib dumplings, drunken clams, fried chicken with salted egg yolk alongside inventive cocktails such as Gin & Juice, Yuzu Leaf and Chris’ Lemonade. Little Bao is now a favourite destination for local and visiting foodies from around the world.