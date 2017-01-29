World
i

i

i

h

Elathur House / PLAYGROUP Studio

  • 20:00 - 29 January, 2017
Elathur House / PLAYGROUP Studio
Elathur House / PLAYGROUP Studio, © Esha Daftari
© Esha Daftari

© Esha Daftari

  • Architects

    PLAYGROUP Studio

  • Location

    Kozhikode, Kerala, India

  • Architect in Charge

    Harsh Patel

  • Area

    4000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Esha Daftari

  • Structural Engineer

    Basil Thomas

  • Project Manager

    Rajeev

  • Other Participants

    Karan Gajjar, Aman Amin, Albert Rajkumar, Abhirami Murali, Dennis Peter
© Esha Daftari
© Esha Daftari

From the architect. The primary challenge was to retain an existing house on the site and build a complete new structure over it while retaining the basic functionality of the original structure. The new building was designed on a completely distinct set of circular columns which were placed strategically to avoid the existing walls and foundations. The new structure, aligned at an angle, floats over the lower structure. Roof of the existing structure was demolished and the space between the new and old structure was sealed with continuous frameless glass panes, maintaining the individuality of the two structures. The old structure was stripped off its plaster and the original large laterite stones revealed.

© Esha Daftari
© Esha Daftari
Diagram
Diagram
© Esha Daftari
© Esha Daftari

The site being very close to the beach at Elathur near Calicut, the intention was to make a robust house which is able to withstand the salty sea breeze and heavy monsoons. Concrete sloping roof, being the most resistant to corrosive properties of the breeze, was used to cover the entire structure. The concrete roof, being aware of it being 'non-wooden', it was free to tilt on its axis thus opening up the house towards the sea and lowering itself towards the rear side.

© Esha Daftari
© Esha Daftari

The slab was designed with strategically located upturned beams to maintain a flat slab at the bottom in response to the irregularly placed circular columns. The slabs have been finished with a mix of red and black wax hand rubbed on the cement plaster. The plastered surfaces of the stone and plaster have been sealed with a unique locally developed Ayurvedic medicinal extract called 'Vajrapasha'. This provides a slight sheen to these surfaces while revealing its inherent colour.

© Esha Daftari
© Esha Daftari
Section
Section
© Esha Daftari
© Esha Daftari

Cite: "Elathur House / PLAYGROUP Studio" 29 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804097/elathur-house-playgroup-studio/>

