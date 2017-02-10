World
i

i

i

h

Morris Law / Bornstein Lyckefors arkitekter

  • 05:00 - 10 February, 2017
Morris Law / Bornstein Lyckefors arkitekter
Morris Law / Bornstein Lyckefors arkitekter, © Kalle Sanner
© Kalle Sanner

  • Architects

    Bornstein Lyckefors arkitekter

  • Location

    Gothenburg, Sweden

  • Architects in Charge

    Johan Olsson, Per Bornstein, Andreas Lyckefors, Ainhoa Etxeberria, Emelie Johansson

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Kalle Sanner
© Kalle Sanner
© Kalle Sanner

From the architect. Lawyer’s Office Morris Law has the stated ambition to reformulate what business law might mean. The guiding principles of the company's values are concepts such as "transparency", "efficiency", "excellence" and "mindfulness". Our interpretation of this was to create an open and social workspace without clear hierarchies. One example is the entrance lobby, which is surrounded by a wooden structure made of maple with shelves, mirrors, cork and brass net, acts both as a workspace for the employees, as well as a place to meet customers. Another example is the absence of cellular offices; designing all workplaces the same size and instead divide them with the help of wooden frames, which are also made of maple. Felt, mirrors and cork inside these frames create privacy and noise reduction.

© Kalle Sanner
© Kalle Sanner

The office of Morris Law is today a work environment without clear hierarchies, where the meetings between the employees and the customers are in focus.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

Product Description. Maple wood has been used to frame the entrance lobby of Morris Law. A spatially fragmentary room was made cohesive by a grid of maple wood, defining both walls and ceiling. The grid was given further detail by adding materials such as brown toned mirrors, brass mesh, cork and shelving.

© Kalle Sanner
© Kalle Sanner
Cite: "Morris Law / Bornstein Lyckefors arkitekter" 10 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804096/morris-law-bornstein-lyckefors-arkitekter/>
