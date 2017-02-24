World
  NA House / Architect Oshir Asaban

NA House / Architect Oshir Asaban

  22:00 - 24 February, 2017
NA House / Architect Oshir Asaban
NA House / Architect Oshir Asaban, © Gidon Levin
From the architect. The project deals with the redesign of an apartment in an old building from the 70s in Ramat Gan. Planning and design is inspired by urban apartments. From the 50s, with monochromatic colors do not become outdated and create a timeless sense. The interior of the apartment was completely destroyed and the space has been redesigned in accordance with a program tailored to the needs of the new tenants.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
The program has been translated into a plan with entrance lobby, splitting in too, on one side is the public space of the apartment, and on the other side the private rooms.

The private rooms include two large bedrooms, a family room with a desk and TV and 2 bathrooms. Public space is filled with natural daylight and is surrounded by large windows, through which you can sense the greenery around. Kitchen is open to the living room with direct entrance to the utility room. Round dining table sits in front of the green yard and has an open view to the living room and balcony.

Library 8 meters long made of iron creates the public space, emphasizes and defines the length of the space and gives it a feeling of a loft. The original balcony of the apartment has been saved to connect the apartment to the building and context. The outside facing windows were widened, and planters were added in order to create a feeling of a private house in the garden. Project materials palette is monochrome with touches of brass, copper, iron and wood.

Cite: "NA House / Architect Oshir Asaban" 24 Feb 2017. ArchDaily.
