Refurbishment of Traditional Dutch Farmhouse / Piet Hein Eek

  • 02:00 - 26 January, 2017
Refurbishment of Traditional Dutch Farmhouse / Piet Hein Eek
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

© Thomas Mayer

© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

From the architect. In June 2014 we were asked to devise a plan for the renovation of a historic farmhouse (1904) in the Friesian town of Woudsend. The client wanted to turn it into a vibrant meeting place, in which the handicrafts and food from the surrounding area play a central role. The milk and meat come from the Frisian cow, the flour from the mill in the village, the wood from the adjacent mill and you can catch your own eel and smoke it in the smokehouse down the road.

© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

In keeping with this wish for authenticity we wanted to emphasise the original qualities of the farm as much as possible. Showing off the majestic roof construction in its full glory formed the starting point for the design. We were faced with the choice of searching for contrast between old and new (modern) or to match the existing building.

© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

An ugly mezzanine floor had been added during an earlier renovation, in the space where the cows used to stand, that was used to store hay. This had to be removed because the floor obstructed the view of the beautiful roof construction. We eventually decided to keep the later added steel construction, but to create an enormous atrium in it and finish it with clean lines so that the roof construction would stand out from the white plasterwork and be clearly visible from practically every spot on the ground floor. Instead of throwing away the ugly, we have put it to good use.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

The ugly steel construction gave rise to the design, but even without it this design would have come to the surface as the most logical and best choice – a sleek shape with an atrium in which the historic roof construction is visible. The remaining choices all stemmed from this one decision.

© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Refurbishment The Netherlands
Cite: "Refurbishment of Traditional Dutch Farmhouse / Piet Hein Eek" 26 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804090/refurbishment-of-traditional-dutch-farmhouse-piet-hein-eek/>

