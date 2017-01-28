World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Sweden
  5. LINK arkitektur
  6. 2014
  7. Skandion Clinic / LINK arkitektur

Skandion Clinic / LINK arkitektur

  • 05:00 - 28 January, 2017
Skandion Clinic / LINK arkitektur
Skandion Clinic / LINK arkitektur, © Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

© Hundven-Clements Photography © Hundven-Clements Photography © Hundven-Clements Photography © Hundven-Clements Photography +12

  • Architects

    LINK arkitektur

  • Location

    Uppsala, Sweden

  • Architects in Charge

    Roger Larsson (Architecture), Klara Brunnström (Interior Architecture)

  • Other Participants

    Akademiska Hus, NCC

  • Area

    14300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

From the architect. Skandion Clinic is Scandinavia's first cancer clinic for treatment with proton therapy. A patient hotel with 86 double rooms has been constructed adjacent to the clinic. Seven counties have collaborated with Akademiska Hus to realise this unique collaborative project. LINK won a parallel assignment in 2007 with a proposal where the plot's buildable area was fully utilized and Uppsala was provided with a new signature building with a secure and high-tech interior. The clinic opened in 2015 and will treat approximately one thousand patients every year.

© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

In 2007, Akademiska Hus invited LINK to participate in a parallel assignment for the Skandion Clinic in Uppsala in competition with three other architectural firms. During the competition, the programme was expanded to encompass an additional building volume, which later became a hotel. We accepted an exciting architectural challenge to integrate all the complex technical construction requirements and functions; a highly advanced radiotherapy facility, preparation rooms, offices, conference rooms, a hotel and a restaurant. Together, they had to form a pleasant, efficient and caring unit for the patients, employees and visitors. The fundamental architectural concept of the project was to succeed in merging so many different activities into a common structure.

© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

A proton therapy clinic requires a high level of safety and the supplier of the radiation equipment, IBA, imposed very stringent technical requirements for the building's radiation facility, with up to 3.5 metre thick radiation-proof walls of iron ore concrete. An efficient patient flow will enable more patients to benefit from this form of treatment. There has been a strong desire to create an indoor environment that does not refer to the hospital. This has inspired us to work with natural materials as far as possible. Bright walls and glazed wood lathe panels are combined with a strong colour palette created by the artist Philippa Arrias. In combination with natural light and daylight simulation, the colours act as a source of energy for both the patients and staff. A carefully designed garden has been assigned a central position between the waiting room and the recovery room.

© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

The environmentally rated hotel has 86 rooms and views out over the city. The hotel's towering volume supports the facility's identity. Its perforated sheet metal façade with window niches gives the building a human scale and a textile feel. The clinic's natural materials continue into the large, bright double rooms, through the restaurant section and onto the roof terrace with its stunning views out over the city. It is a haven for recovering patients. But it is also a welcoming venue for visitors to Uppsala.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Section
Section

As a general consultant, we have brought the project forward in detail and as a whole. In collaboration with NCC, we have developed procedures and processes to implement an advanced BIM design. The result is very well-coordinated consultancy documents and an efficient construction process with explanatory 3D images sent out to the engineers' workplace.

© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Product Description. The elevated and airy hotel building has received a delicate appearance through perforated aluminium sheets with patterns inspired by lace curtains. The more enclosed clinic portion at the entry level captures the same pattern in concrete and glass in an interplay between secluded privacy and charitable outlook.

© Hundven-Clements Photography
© Hundven-Clements Photography

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Sweden
