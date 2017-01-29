Nature-Based Public Space Promotes Native Biodiversity in Hong Kong

Gustafson Porter + Bowman has unveiled plans for Taikoo Place, a new public space for Hong Kong that will include lush native vegetation and sculptural water features. Encompassing 69,000 square feet, the landscape project will feature a variety of spaces, from small, intimate areas for conversation, to larger open areas suitable for special events like concerts and outdoor markets.

+8

The largest space of the project, Taikoo Square, creates the impression of a series of terraces and is typified by two large longitudinal pools connected by a cascade and a small water table. The carving and sculpting of these water features through 3D modeling allows the water to move in exciting ways, bringing movement and pleasant sounds to the square whilst referencing the former Quays that once existed on the site, explained the architects.

Through a dense system of tropical plants—including 70 trees—framed by sculpted stonework, the space aims to foster a refined and calm atmosphere. This stonework is centered on large bands of brown and white granite, which will run through the site, and into the surrounding streetscape and northern building lobby of One Taikoo Place.

Save this picture! © Kathryn Gustafson for Gustafson Porter + Bowman

Save this picture! © Kathryn Gustafson for Gustafson Porter + Bowman

In order to promote biodiversity and raise awareness for Hong Kong’s culturally significant and protected Fung Shui woodlands, 53 of the tree species utilized will be native species.

The redevelopment of Taikoo Place will additionally include two office towers and an elevated walkway. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2021.

Architects Gustafson Porter + Bowman

Lead masterplanner and landscape Gustafson Porter + Bowman

Developer Swire Properties

Architect Wong Ouyang

Local Landscape Administrative Consultant Urbis

Engineers Arup (Structure) and JRP (M+E)

Engineers (Elevated walkway) Hugh Dutton Associés

Status Demolition and basement work started 2015. Landscape to start 2020. Full completion 2021

Area 69000.0 ft2

Project Year 2021

Photographs Gustafson Porter + Bowman , Kathryn Gustafson for Gustafson Porter + Bowman

News via: Gustafson Porter + Bowman.