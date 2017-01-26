House La Encantada III / Javier Artadi

+22

From the architect. The house La Encantada III, is an oasis within another: the residential neighborhood of La Encantada, connected to the Villa Swamps, is in fact an oasis on the desert coast of Lima.

The project is organized in three parallel volumes that liberate among them free areas that protract green as a protagonist element.

The first volume contains the service areas, the second, two stories, the social areas and the bedrooms, and the third a gymnasium and a small workshop.

The volumes have been strategically perforated to reveal this condition and facilitate the journey through them all along the terrain, from the entrance to the bottom of the whole structure, in a sequential architectural walk.