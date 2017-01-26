World
i

i

i

h

  House La Encantada III / Javier Artadi

House La Encantada III / Javier Artadi

  26 January, 2017
House La Encantada III / Javier Artadi
House La Encantada III / Javier Artadi, © Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

© Elsa Ramirez © Elsa Ramirez © Elsa Ramirez © Elsa Ramirez +22

© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

From the architect. The house La Encantada III, is an oasis within another: the residential neighborhood of La Encantada, connected to the Villa Swamps, is in fact an oasis on the desert coast of Lima.

© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

The project is organized in three parallel volumes that liberate among them free areas that protract green as a protagonist element.

© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

The first volume contains the service areas, the second, two stories, the social areas and the bedrooms, and the third a gymnasium and a small workshop.

© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez

The volumes have been strategically perforated to reveal this condition and facilitate the journey through them all along the terrain, from the entrance to the bottom of the whole structure, in a sequential architectural walk.

© Elsa Ramirez
© Elsa Ramirez
