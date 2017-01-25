Concéntrico is Logroño’s Architecture and Design Festival. It is open to residents of the city and visitors from elsewhere, and it aims to discover and rediscover spaces of interest in the city’s Historic Center. The Festival invites attendees to tour these spaces through installations that create a connection between inner courtyards, tucked-away spaces and small plazas that, in the day-to-day, tend to go unnoticed.

Every installation is created by teams of architects and designers who propose, experiment with and explore new fields of design in the environment. In this way, the Festival offers them the chance to create architectural interventions in the heart of the city, establishing a dialogue between heritage and contemporary architecture, facilitating citizens’ reflection on those spaces.

Since 2015 Concéntrico is being organized by La Rioja Architects Cultural Foundation (Fundación Cultural de los Arquitectos de La Rioja, FCAR), along with Javier Peña Ibáñez, the promotor of the initiative, and in collaboration with the local government of Logroño, Garnica and the Integral Design Center of La Rioja (Centro de Diseño Integral de La Rioja, CEdiR). Its goal is to prompt reflection on the city through architectural and design proposals.

Concéntrico 03 will be held from April 27 through May 1, 2017.

Concéntrico 03 open two competitions in 2017, only one opened out of Spain:

- Design competition and intervention at Revellín Plaza at Concéntrico 03. The competition is open to any creators (individuals or collectives) who propose ephemeral interventions within any of the disciplines of art, design and architecture.

We propose the creation of an ephemeral architectural intervention at Revellín Plaza; this intervention will be part of the architectural collection of seven installations and one pavilion; this collection will be set up in different locations throughout the city’s Historic Center for the duration of the Festival.

The competition encompasses both the design of the intervention and the subsequent construction and disassembly of the same by the winning team.

Deadline for competition: 28 February 2017, at 1 p.m. Central European Time.