Winners Revealed in Competition to Redesign Mumbai's Maharashtra Nature Park

Winners Revealed in Competition to Redesign Mumbai’s Maharashtra Nature Park
Winner. Image © Sameep Padora & Associates
Winner. Image © Sameep Padora & Associates

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has named the winners of an international competition to redesign the city’s the Maharashtra Nature Park and the pedestrian/cyclist Bridge over the Mithi River. From 30 multi-discplinary teams from around the world, the expert jury selected a longlist of 8 teams, a 4-team shortlist, 2 finalists, and finally, an overall competition winner.

The winning team will now work with the MMRDA to develop their master plan to meet the environmental guidelines and construction regulations required to allow the project to be executed following approval from local authorities.

Winner

SAMEEP PADORA & ASSOCIATES, DESIGN CELL & RATAN J BATLIBOI CONSULTANTS PVT LTD (Mumbai) with Schlaich Bergermann Partner (Germany) and Ladybird Environmental Consulting LLP

Winner. Image © Sameep Padora & Associates
Winner. Image © Sameep Padora & Associates
Winner. Image © Sameep Padora & Associates
Winner. Image © Sameep Padora & Associates

Winner. Image © Sameep Padora & Associates

Runner-Up

TIARSTUDIO (Italy) & ATRIA ARQUITETOS (Brasil) with AFA consult, Mariana Siquera Landscape Architecture, Tasneem Balasinorwala & Ami Matthan

Runner-Up. Image © Tiarstudio & ATRIA Arquitetos
Runner-Up. Image © Tiarstudio & ATRIA Arquitetos
Runner-Up. Image © Tiarstudio & ATRIA Arquitetos
Runner-Up. Image © Tiarstudio & ATRIA Arquitetos

Runner-Up. Image © Tiarstudio & ATRIA Arquitetos

The shortlisted teams included:

  • VIRMUELLER ARCHITECTS (New Delhi) with Aldayjover Arquitectura Y Paisaje; Shaheer Associates, Buro Happold Engineers India Pvt Ltd & Jhaveri Associates
  • STUDIO FOR HABITAT FUTURES PRIVATE LIMITED (New Delhi) with M/s Prabhakar B. Bhagwat; OIKOS; The Ecological Sequestation Trust; Dr Prem Krishna & Paul Malcolm Blanchflower & Paritosh Tyagi

Longlisted teams were:

  • GRANT ASSOCIATES (United Kingdom) with Paul Baker; Neil Thomas; Pradeep Sachdeva; Mike Wells & Pankish Goel
  •  THE URBAN PROJECT (Mumbai) with Hrishikesh Phadke; Green Angle; Dr Dattatreya 
  • RACHANA SANSAD ACADEMY OF ARCHITECTURE (Mumbai)
  • SOMAYA AND KALAPPA CONSULTANTS PVT LTD (Mumbai) with Urbanology; Balmond Studio; ADF (Adao da Fonseca) CONSULTORES; Sunjoy Monga; The Landscape Company; Anuradha Mathur; Dilip Da Cunha & Junya Ishigami + Associates

More information on this competition and images from all of the longlisted entries can be found here.

News via MMRDA.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Winners Revealed in Competition to Redesign Mumbai’s Maharashtra Nature Park" 24 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804057/winners-revealed-in-competition-to-redesign-mumbais-maharashtra-nature-park/>

