  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Morphosis Architects' U.S. Embassy in Beirut Gets 2023 Completion Date

Morphosis Architects' U.S. Embassy in Beirut Gets 2023 Completion Date

Morphosis Architects' U.S. Embassy in Beirut Gets 2023 Completion Date
Save this picture!
View of Beirut overlooking Bernard Khoury Architects' B 018 . Image © Bernard Khoury Architects
View of Beirut overlooking Bernard Khoury Architects' B 018 . Image © Bernard Khoury Architects

The U.S. State Department is moving forward with plans for a new Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon. After awarding the commission to California architects Morphosis in 2013, the government has now granted the construction contract to to B.L. Harbert of Birmingham, Alabama, willing allow the project to get underway.

The State Department announced in a statement:

“The multi-building complex will be situated on a 43-acre site in Awkar, near the current U.S. Embassy Compound. The new complex will include a Chancery, a Marine Security Guard Residence, representational and staff housing, facilities for the community and associated support facilities. The project is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2023.”

Initial visualizations of the  project are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The project represents that latest effort of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations, which has completed 133 new diplomatic facilities in the past 18 years, with an additional 52 projects currently in the design stage or under construction.

News via U.S. Department of State.

Morphosis Architects to Design New U.S. Embassy in Beirut

Architecture City Guide: Beirut

See more:

News Architecture News
