  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Metro Station
  4. Canada
  5. Perkins+Will
  6. 2016
  Evergreen Line Stations / Perkins+Will

Evergreen Line Stations / Perkins+Will

  • 13:00 - 24 January, 2017
Evergreen Line Stations / Perkins+Will
© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

© Andrew Latreille

  • Architects

    Perkins+Will

  • Location

    Coquitlam, BC, Canada

  • Architect in Charge

    Ryan Bragg

  • Design Team

    A. Boivin, L. Briney, J. Doble, J. Ho, A. Knorr, D. Lawson, S. Schou, E. Wolpin

  • Area

    1530.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Andrew Latreille

  • Structural

    Reed Jones Christoffersen

  • Mechanical

    MMM Group

  • Electrical

    Applied Engineering Solutions

  • Civil

    MMM Group

  • Code

    Sereca

  • Lighting

    Total Lighting Solutions

  • Client

    SNC-Lavalin
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

From the architect. The Evergreen Line is an 11km extension to Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain system that connects the communities of Coquitlam and Port Moody to Vancouver. Estimated to carry 70,000 people per day by 2021, this extension renders the SkyTrain system the longest fully automated and driverless rapid transit system in the world.

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

Perkins+Will designed two stations, Lincoln and Burquitlam, on the seven-stop line. Continuing the transit station design legacy of Perkins+Will’s Vancouver office, the Evergreen stations are an evolution and refinement of principles: simplicity of form, restraint in palette, and clear and legible execution.

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

The stations are designed as a family, united by similarities in structure, glazing and roof elements, enabling a high quality, elegant, and economic station design that prioritizes the riders’ experience.

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

The Evergreen stations employ the warmth and expression of wood that has become a signature element of the region’s SkyTrain stations. Douglas fir glu-lam planks construct the structural roof deck—allowing for off-site pre-fabrication that reduces costs and improves quality.

Short Section
Short Section

Wood roof panels and wind screens are carried by simple, elegant moment frames along the length of the platform, with tall slender steel columns to differentiate spaces for circulation and waiting. These distinctive roofs not only provide weather protection, but also clearly identify the stations as part of the Evergreen Line.

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

The stations are fully glazed to create a feeling of spaciousness with a visual connection to the surrounding area. Other systems employed include common signage, wayfinding, and furniture elements.

Each station was conceived of as a catalyst for future development and designed to complement the surrounding neighbourhood and accommodate future retail.

© Andrew Latreille
© Andrew Latreille

Product Description. Douglas fir glulam timber roof panels were used for the station roof construction. The panels were pre-fabricated and delivered to site in lengths of up to 20 meters, allowing for rapid installation. The exposed natural wood finish lends a warmth and unique identity to the station interiors.

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Metro Station Canada
Cite: "Evergreen Line Stations / Perkins+Will" 24 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804019/evergreen-line-stations-perkins-plus-will/>

