Evergreen Line Stations / Perkins+Will

Architects Perkins+Will

Location Coquitlam, BC, Canada

Project Year 2016

From the architect. The Evergreen Line is an 11km extension to Metro Vancouver’s SkyTrain system that connects the communities of Coquitlam and Port Moody to Vancouver. Estimated to carry 70,000 people per day by 2021, this extension renders the SkyTrain system the longest fully automated and driverless rapid transit system in the world.

Perkins+Will designed two stations, Lincoln and Burquitlam, on the seven-stop line. Continuing the transit station design legacy of Perkins+Will’s Vancouver office, the Evergreen stations are an evolution and refinement of principles: simplicity of form, restraint in palette, and clear and legible execution.

The stations are designed as a family, united by similarities in structure, glazing and roof elements, enabling a high quality, elegant, and economic station design that prioritizes the riders’ experience.

The Evergreen stations employ the warmth and expression of wood that has become a signature element of the region’s SkyTrain stations. Douglas fir glu-lam planks construct the structural roof deck—allowing for off-site pre-fabrication that reduces costs and improves quality.

Wood roof panels and wind screens are carried by simple, elegant moment frames along the length of the platform, with tall slender steel columns to differentiate spaces for circulation and waiting. These distinctive roofs not only provide weather protection, but also clearly identify the stations as part of the Evergreen Line.

The stations are fully glazed to create a feeling of spaciousness with a visual connection to the surrounding area. Other systems employed include common signage, wayfinding, and furniture elements.

Each station was conceived of as a catalyst for future development and designed to complement the surrounding neighbourhood and accommodate future retail.

Product Description. Douglas fir glulam timber roof panels were used for the station roof construction. The panels were pre-fabricated and delivered to site in lengths of up to 20 meters, allowing for rapid installation. The exposed natural wood finish lends a warmth and unique identity to the station interiors.