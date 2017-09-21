World
Charles Malis / MAMOUT + Willocx + LD2

  • 00:00 - 21 September, 2017
Charles Malis / MAMOUT + Willocx + LD2
Charles Malis / MAMOUT + Willocx + LD2, © Studio Fiftyfifty
© Studio Fiftyfifty

  • Architects

    MAMOUT, Willocx, LD2

  • Location

    1080 Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    Stéphanie Willocx, Sébastien Dachy & Thierry Nisen

  • Area

    990.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Studio Fiftyfifty

  • Structure

    MOBAT Engineering

  • Techniques

    GTD Engineering

  • Construction Company

    Gillion construct

  • Client

    Municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
© Studio Fiftyfifty
© Studio Fiftyfifty
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

From the architect. The building is located in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, a multicultural and dense municipality situated in the north part of Brussels, Belgium

The assignment for the competition was to transform an industrial site into a local city-hall branch including a waiting room, 12 counters and administration offices. The existing building used to be part of a complex for the production of cigarettes, which has been largely demolished in the past decades. Nowadays only two volumes remain along the rue Charles Malis.

© Studio Fiftyfifty
© Studio Fiftyfifty

Each volume has a specific concrete structure and spatial identity. However, they are linked together as a whole by the decorative front façade made out of ornamental bricks and blue stone.

The proposal takes advantage of the existing situation by inserting the program in a fluid and logical disposal into the structure, without degrading it. The shed shaped volume becomes logically the new public entrance, making its public function evident from the street, while the horizontal volume accommodates the counters and the offices on two levels.

© Studio Fiftyfifty
© Studio Fiftyfifty

To enhance the accessible nature of this public service, the waiting room is designed as the extension of the street; an in-between space which can be experienced as a part of the city. The counters are organized in a repetitive way, aligned with the concrete beams. They offer room and storage for an effective treatment of the citizen requests.

Section
Section
© Studio Fiftyfifty
© Studio Fiftyfifty

The offices, situated on the upper level, are linked with the counters by a large circulation area, designed for informal meeting with visual connections in order to create an efficient but yet convivial way of working

Although the existing structure remained untouched, the façades and techniques of the building are greatly improved to achieve high energetic performance and great wellbeing for visitors and employees

© Studio Fiftyfifty
© Studio Fiftyfifty

