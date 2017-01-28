World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. The Brazilian House - Six 1 Eight 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura

The Brazilian House - Six 1 Eight 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 28 January, 2017
The Brazilian House - Six 1 Eight 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura
The Brazilian House - Six 1 Eight 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura, © Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França © Joana França © Joana França © Joana França +33

© Joana França
© Joana França

From the architect. In a house built by the master of Architecture in wood, Zanine Caldas the office Debaixo do Bloco Architecture had the role of requalifying the residence. Built in Brasilia in 1988, with 3.800 m², it has a privileged view where it is possible to see the main architectonic works of the capital of the country.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The initial idea of the project was to maintain the identities of Zanine's trait along with iconic elements of the Brazilian house. With that its apparent structure in wood was maintained to exalt the symmetry and to be the main aesthetic and architectonic element. It is a consequence of the design of the roof where it is clear in the plants that its structure is defined with harmony between the pillars beams and roof of the residence.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The interventions appear in the openings of more frames to privilege the view and the lighting that invades the surroundings, an escape of the city without losing of sight of. The excess of glass from all angles is purposeful is that it creates a harmony between architecture and nature and causes the areas to undergo a constant mutation. The glass walls make the house have different colors as time passes, Dawn | Sunset | Dusk, three possible scenarios during the day.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The floor remained the original green ston ardosia, plus a way to bring the exterior to the interior of the house, so that when the doors are open is the impression there is no limit between one and another becoming a large balcony, typical feature of the Portuguese house.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The timbers were once again the natural shade that had been lost with the varnish applications, frames that were once fixed now flip as another natural ventilation option that along with the roof eave brings the optimum thermal comfort to a fully translucent environment.

Plan 1
Plan 1

Already the furniture is an exaltation the modernist architecture and the national design in raw tones mixed with stone and natural fabrics

Iconic pieces by Niemeyer and Lina Bo Bardi fill the space with more contemporary designers.

© Joana França
© Joana França

The art is on account of the local Pedro Ivo that superimpose dramatic images, next to a palette of colors that marry the rusticity of the environments that only have hydraulic tiles and exposed bricks as a coating.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Already the mezzanines that are in the adjacent of the work. On one side it is open to compose with collective areas. Where you have a new view - aerial - and in a sense it integrates with common space, Room | Kitchen | Dinner, the connection becomes visual and dynamic when one has meetings with friends that hour play pool while the others enjoy to dinner or kitchen. Ordered for the young couple of customers who had how to receive one of the basics points for the renovation.

© Joana França
© Joana França

In the isolated mezzanine are the suite and office, that use walls of 2.50 cm without touching the lining and searched with apparent bricks. One of the reasons the office stays in this same sector was the pleasure of being able to work with the privileged view that the land offers.

© Joana França
© Joana França

In the external area, the giant puffs give color and contrast between the floor of the pirenópolis stone, typical of the cerrado.

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Brazil
Cite: "The Brazilian House - Six 1 Eight 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura" 28 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804014/the-brazilian-house-six-1-eight-8-debaixo-do-bloco-arquitetura/>

