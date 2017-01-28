World
i

i

i

h

  ANSKA Unveils Floating Platform Design for Paris Olympics

ANSKA Unveils Floating Platform Design for Paris Olympics

ANSKA Unveils Floating Platform Design for Paris Olympics
© ANSKA
© ANSKA

ANSKA has unveiled Spots, a series of temporary floating platforms to host micro-events for the Paris Olympic Games of 2024. Intended as an alternative to classic river typologies like barges or heavy structures, Spots are modular systems that can easily be assembled or disassembled, allowing them to become durable programmatic solutions.

While Spots was designed for the Paris Olympics, where modules would be hooked to the riverbanks to create a complimentary route for the Games, facilitating a greater exploration of the city, the micro-typology of the project could be applied “to any river and city,” as well as to Parisian suburbs and industrial areas.

© ANSKA © ANSKA © ANSKA © ANSKA +10

© ANSKA
© ANSKA
© ANSKA
© ANSKA

Each “spot” will feature a different program, for example, sporting events, demonstrative matches, small concerts, information centers, historic information centers, or exhibitions.

© ANSKA
© ANSKA

Depending on the width of the river and various related logistics, some “spots” would be detached from the riverbank to float in the Seine.

© ANSKA
© ANSKA
© ANSKA
© ANSKA

Spots will be designed according to the principles of a bioclimatic design approach, taking full advantage of green energy in order to become as autonomous as possible, noted the architect. 

© ANSKA
© ANSKA
© ANSKA
© ANSKA

Spots is a part of ANSKA’s research project entitled Invisible Potential, which explores how more than ¼ of Paris could be reactivated.

News via: ANSKA

News Architecture News
