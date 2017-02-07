World
i

i

i

h

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Denmark
  5. Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

  • 13:00 - 7 February, 2017
Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects
Save this picture!
Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects, © Jens Lindhe
© Jens Lindhe

© Jens Lindhe

  • Architects

    Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

  • Location

    Sankt Annæ Pl. 36, 1250 København K, Denmark

  • Landscape Architect

    Julie Kierkegaard AS Landskabsarkitekter

  • Engineering

    Cowi

  • Area

    17430.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jens Lindhe
Save this picture!
© Jens Lindhe
© Jens Lindhe

From the architect. The Kvæsthus Pier is a comprehensive plan for upgrading the urban spaces around The Royal Danish Theatre’s Playhouse, from the tip of the pier, across the promenade all the way to Nyhavn. 

Save this picture!
© Jens Lindhe
© Jens Lindhe

The project consists of an underground car park in 3 floors, the conversion of the Kvæsthus pier into a multifunctional urban space, and the processing of the pier’s edges towards the harbor in the entire area. 

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The large square on the pier is a coherent, even area in its full length. Large squares coated with dark grooved concrete, steep down in the north and disappear under the water level. 

Save this picture!
© Jens Lindhe
© Jens Lindhe

The square is equipped with smaller pavilions, containing a café, scenes, ticket sales for the harbour tours, entrance to the car park and a fly tower for outdoor plays, concerts and other kinds of performance. Furthermore, the square is arranged with the possibility for installing big screens, temporary covers, and is equipped with gear for various street- and beach sports. 

Save this picture!
Stage Pavilion
Stage Pavilion
Save this picture!
Cafe Pavilion
Cafe Pavilion
Save this picture!
Staircase Pavilion
Staircase Pavilion

The harbour itself is made accessible via stairs and jetties in multiple locations. “The kissing stairs” in the inner dock at the foot of Sankt Anne square, is a wooden construction as wide as the dock, built across a rainwater vessel, able to absorb up to 9 million liters of water in case of heavy cloudbursts in the urban area. 

Save this picture!
© Jens Lindhe
© Jens Lindhe

The car park relieves the streets in the area and sets new standards for underground parking with its high ceilings, transparency and daylight reaching into all three levels via a grand atrium, connecting the facility with the urban space above. 

Save this picture!
© Jens Lindhe
© Jens Lindhe

The project is based on the experience gained from ‘Ofelia Beach’ – an experiment where the spot was temporarily decorated and used for various purposes in the urban space during the summer semester. The experiment was carried out during a three-year period to test and develop the idea of creating an innovative urban space - and was a huge success. 

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Denmark
Cite: " Kvæsthus Pier / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects" 07 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803996/kvaesthus-pier-lundgaard-and-tranberg-architects/>

