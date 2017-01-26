World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Tom Mathieu Architect
  6. 2014
  7. RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect

RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect

  • 05:00 - 26 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect
Save this picture!
RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect, © Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

© Yannick Milpas © Kris Snoeck © Yannick Milpas © Kris Snoeck +28

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

From the architect. The building site is situated on a typical Belgian allotment with small plots of +- 500m2. The construction zone is 15m deep and 11,5m wide with on either side a 3 meter construction- free zone, a front garden of 6 and a backyard of 8 metres. 

Save this picture!
© Kris Snoeck
© Kris Snoeck

Due to the location of the plot, next to a children’s playground and considering its orientation, we decided to use only half of the available construction zone for the construction of the building and create a maximum of east, south & west-oriented outer space. 

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

All night functions are located on the first level in a rectangle volume with only 1 horzontal window on the north side, all other facades on the first floor are windowless. 

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

This rectangle block is build completely out of CLT (cross laminated timber) and is supported on the ground lever by 8 small steel poles and a concrete core. This made is possible to create an open space on ground level, completely contoured by floor- to-ceiling triple glass windows. 

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

As the ground floor is bordered for 100% by glass, the limits of the house and living spaces are transferred to the borders of the plot. Creating a very spacious and open feeling with abundance of light and roominess, despite the limited floor surface. 

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

Black aluminium screens are installed around the plot limits to guarantee privacy. the construction-free zones left and right of the building zone are integrated in the aluminium screens, making private outdoor spaces. These outdoor “rooms” are transformed in a water area and flower/herb garden, visible from within the house but not from the street. The outdoor terrace-area is visually shielded from street glances by a large sliding metal gate. 

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

Product Description. The aim was to build a compact, contemporary home with maximum attention to energy use and durability , but foremost create a maximum of spacious feeling on a small plot . 

Save this picture!
© Kris Snoeck
© Kris Snoeck

The outer walls on the ground level are triple glazing on all 4 sides, there are no solid walls. We choose CLT ( cross laminated timber ) as the only construction material for the complete first level (floors + walls + ceiling ). due to the light weight of the material, the steel structure on the ground level is reduced and made it possible to maintain maximum openness on the ground level. 

Save this picture!
© Kris Snoeck
© Kris Snoeck

The CLT has even more advantages : air-tight / prefabrication / fast construction / very accurate / construction material is also finished product /...

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Belgium
Cite: "RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect" 26 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803994/rave-tom-mathieu-architect/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »