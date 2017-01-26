RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect

+28

From the architect. The building site is situated on a typical Belgian allotment with small plots of +- 500m2. The construction zone is 15m deep and 11,5m wide with on either side a 3 meter construction- free zone, a front garden of 6 and a backyard of 8 metres.

Due to the location of the plot, next to a children’s playground and considering its orientation, we decided to use only half of the available construction zone for the construction of the building and create a maximum of east, south & west-oriented outer space.

All night functions are located on the first level in a rectangle volume with only 1 horzontal window on the north side, all other facades on the first floor are windowless.

This rectangle block is build completely out of CLT (cross laminated timber) and is supported on the ground lever by 8 small steel poles and a concrete core. This made is possible to create an open space on ground level, completely contoured by floor- to-ceiling triple glass windows.

As the ground floor is bordered for 100% by glass, the limits of the house and living spaces are transferred to the borders of the plot. Creating a very spacious and open feeling with abundance of light and roominess, despite the limited floor surface.

Black aluminium screens are installed around the plot limits to guarantee privacy. the construction-free zones left and right of the building zone are integrated in the aluminium screens, making private outdoor spaces. These outdoor “rooms” are transformed in a water area and flower/herb garden, visible from within the house but not from the street. The outdoor terrace-area is visually shielded from street glances by a large sliding metal gate.

Product Description. The aim was to build a compact, contemporary home with maximum attention to energy use and durability , but foremost create a maximum of spacious feeling on a small plot .

The outer walls on the ground level are triple glazing on all 4 sides, there are no solid walls. We choose CLT ( cross laminated timber ) as the only construction material for the complete first level (floors + walls + ceiling ). due to the light weight of the material, the steel structure on the ground level is reduced and made it possible to maintain maximum openness on the ground level.

The CLT has even more advantages : air-tight / prefabrication / fast construction / very accurate / construction material is also finished product /...