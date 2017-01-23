World
  3. Watch Steven Holl Take You on A Tour of the Recently Completed 'Ex of IN' House

Watch Steven Holl Take You on A Tour of the Recently Completed 'Ex of IN' House

Watch Steven Holl Take You on A Tour of the Recently Completed 'Ex of IN' House
Architecture, I believe, changes your life. It changes the way you can live life – the way you can see, the way you can feel. Like Winston Churchill says, ‘First we shape our buildings, and then they shape us.’ I think this house has that shaping ability.

In this video by directors Spirit of Space, architects Steven Holl & Dimitra Tsachrelia explain the core concepts and exploratory mission driving the architecture of the firm’s recently completed Ex of IN House. Watch as the architects lead you through the home's unique layout and construction, describing how the house “explores a language of space, aimed at inner spatial energy strongly bound to the ecology of the place - questioning current clichés of architectural language and commercial practice.” 

Check out the video on vimeo, here.

Video via Steven Holl Architects.

