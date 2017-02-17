World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Arquitetura Nacional
  6. 2016
  7. Fernando Abbott 866 / Arquitetura Nacional

Fernando Abbott 866 / Arquitetura Nacional

  • 15:00 - 17 February, 2017
Fernando Abbott 866 / Arquitetura Nacional
Fernando Abbott 866 / Arquitetura Nacional, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi +42

  • Architects

    Arquitetura Nacional

  • Location

    Rua Fernando Abbott, 866 - Cristo Redentor, Porto Alegre - RS, 91040-360, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Arquitetura Nacional

  • Area

    2115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marcelo Donadussi

  • Structural Project

    Carpeggiani Projetos Estruturais

  • MEP Project

    Asolon Engenharia Projeto Elétrico: Proinst

  • Incorporation

    CSR Incorporadora
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

From the architect. The building is located in ​​the city of Porto Alegre. The traditional neighborhood is going through a transition process - the old houses are given way to small and medium sized buildings. The site is located on a corner with a very interesting view of the city and the airport. However, being at a high altitude level, it is strongly influenced by the municipality laws

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The privileged view - at the back of the lot - was the starting point for the layout of the apartments: as a project premise, all units should view the sunset. As there was no possibility of fitting two apartments linearly per floor (facing the view) it was decided to also use duplex apartments. Therefore, in every two floors, two apartments are linear and one is duplex.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The concept of the project seeks the individuality of each housing unit through the idea of ​​stacked houses, which is very evident in the volume - each apartment is easily identified on 3 facades. The different typologies of apartments reflect the different ways of living of the users: the duplex apartments have 89m² and have social and intimate areas well separated, while the linear apartments have 87m² and seek a greater integration between the two programs. The duplex apartment on the ground floor has a very generous patio and the penthouse apartment occupies the whole floor.

Section
Section

By emphasize the volumes of the apartments the concrete structure creates a frame around each volume, where the windows are displayed randomly on the side facades. In the back facade, facing the view, the windows are opened to the maximum. The common areas of the building (halls, stairs and elevators) are located in the front of the building (facing the main street), increasing the privacy of the apartments.

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Brazil
Cite: "Fernando Abbott 866 / Arquitetura Nacional" 17 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803946/fernando-abbott-866-arquitetura-nacional/>
