World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Estudio Peña Ganchegui
  6. 2016
  7. Roteta House / Estudio Peña Ganchegui

Roteta House / Estudio Peña Ganchegui

  • 05:00 - 9 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Roteta House / Estudio Peña Ganchegui
Save this picture!
Roteta House / Estudio Peña Ganchegui, © Edorta Subijana
© Edorta Subijana

© Edorta Subijana © Edorta Subijana © Edorta Subijana © Edorta Subijana +16

  • Author Architects

    Rocío Peña, Mario Sangalli

  • Collaborators

    Edorta Subijana, Jonathan Chanca, Josemari López

  • Rigger

    Josemari Roteta

  • Structure

    Inak Ingeniaritza

  • Installations

    GE & asociados
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Edorta Subijana
© Edorta Subijana

From the architect. The particular attributes offered by the plot shape he house: Its level 3 meters above the street, the astonishing layered rock wall at the bottom of the plot, the beautiful existing palm, and the presence of two car-parks located South and West of the plot. All of them have been, along with the orientation (N-S, following the elongated form of the plot) and the program of needs (a house for a two-children family), determining factors in the Roteta House formalization.

Save this picture!
© Edorta Subijana
© Edorta Subijana

Taking distance from the West limit, which is excavated at street level to organize the entrance, the building is developed in a linear way. The sequence starts from North with the children's rooms, continues with the toilet rooms and the parents' room, and ends in the kitchen, from where the living-room grows, linked with the garden through a porch open to the South.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor

The white concrete wall that protects the house is replaced on the South side by a glazed closure, along the living-room wing. The external appearance of this space contrasts with the linear volume, whose curved geometry, coated with zinc, stands out from the previous one, seeking the Eastern light.

Save this picture!
© Edorta Subijana
© Edorta Subijana
Save this picture!
© Edorta Subijana
© Edorta Subijana

The house situation on the plot divides the exterior space into 4 different areas: the entrance courtyard already mentioned (which organizes both the road and the pedestrian access) on the West, a private garden linked to the secondary rooms (characterized by the presence of the quarry) on the North, another linked to the main one (around the palm tree) on the East, and the main garden linked to the livingroom, on the South.

Save this picture!
© Edorta Subijana
© Edorta Subijana
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Roteta House / Estudio Peña Ganchegui" 09 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803945/roteta-house-estudio-pena-ganchegui/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »