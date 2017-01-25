Gymnase Jean Gachet / LINK - Chazalon Glairoux Lafond - architectes associés

+18

From the architect. Between city center and boulevard, the gymnasiumis part of a global project of urban requalification.

The program imposes the creation of a void where sports activities (sports field and climbing wall) will take place. This vacuum imposed by the sporting uses draws from the outset the volumetric draft of the project which is summed up with a regular parallelepiped implanted along the boulevard. From this constraint, the project seeks to radiate beyond its own physical limits.

The urban scale then becomes the means of punctuating the main volume and anchoring it in the site and in the city. It is through urban windows that the building directs, locates, and articulates this new urban project in the city. These windows are voluntarily out of scale, and are expressed by point stretches of the main volume. Focusing on existing urban and landscape events (garden, large Sequoia, crassier), they become a pretext for opening views and favoring natural light.

Product Description. The use of extruded aluminum on the façade contributes to the moderation of the building’s mass by means of changes in color, light, and volume perception.