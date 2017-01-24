World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architecture Students: Then Vs Now

Architecture Students: Then Vs Now

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture Students: Then Vs Now
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

To be certain, architecture students are required to perform a wide variety of skills to complete a project. But thanks to some guys named Gates and Jobs (among many others), we are now able to execute nearly all of our tasks on one magical machine: the computer. While things like sketching and model making will always be fundamental parts of our profession, the laborious task of hand drafting has already become the "walk to school uphill both ways" of architecture – that is, something most of us are happy to have moved on from.

Check out more of then vs. now below:

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters. 

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram or visit their website

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: The Leewardists. "Architecture Students: Then Vs Now" 24 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803925/architecture-students-than-vs-now/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »