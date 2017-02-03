World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. Obra Arquitetos
  6. 2015
  7. Kogake / Obra Arquitetos

Kogake / Obra Arquitetos

  • 13:00 - 3 February, 2017
Kogake / Obra Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Kogake / Obra Arquitetos, © Rafael Schimidt
© Rafael Schimidt

© Rafael Schimidt © Rafael Schimidt © Rafael Schimidt © Rafael Schimidt +18

  • Architects

    Obra Arquitetos

  • Location

    São José dos Campos, SP, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    João Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Rafael Schimidt

  • Construction

    Hiodemes Barbosa Filho, Ivan Alvarenga da SIlva e Juliano de Almeida Barbosa

  • Engineering

    Franklin Engenharia

  • Landscape

    Obra Arquitetos

  • Illumination

    Obra Arquitetos
Save this picture!
© Rafael Schimidt
© Rafael Schimidt

From the architect. Building designed to house a real estate company, with extensive needs program. The site of 300m² had limitations of hight so and we chose the alternative of projecting the building growing down. Access by street level is an intermediate level of the building

Save this picture!
© Rafael Schimidt
© Rafael Schimidt

The real estate company, which makes use of the city to be able to exist, intends to be completely open to the city creating a free space with the sidewalk.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Schimidt
© Rafael Schimidt

All places are visible. It was designed a building without excesses, with the maximum of objectivity to reduce both the necessary investment and the time of construction.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Schimidt
© Rafael Schimidt

In the underground, with double-legged stretch, the programs of greater concentration of people were sheltered. The access from the street is the intermediate level, housing the reception and a small real estate financing agency. In the upper, we have the administrative sector

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Openings with adequate size and positions guarantee natural light in most of the building.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Schimidt
© Rafael Schimidt
