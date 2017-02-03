Kogake / Obra Arquitetos

+18

Architects Obra Arquitetos

Location São José dos Campos, SP, Brazil

Architects in Charge João Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte

Project Year 2015

Photographs Rafael Schimidt

Construction Hiodemes Barbosa Filho, Ivan Alvarenga da SIlva e Juliano de Almeida Barbosa

Engineering Franklin Engenharia

Landscape Obra Arquitetos

Illumination Obra Arquitetos More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Building designed to house a real estate company, with extensive needs program. The site of 300m² had limitations of hight so and we chose the alternative of projecting the building growing down. Access by street level is an intermediate level of the building

The real estate company, which makes use of the city to be able to exist, intends to be completely open to the city creating a free space with the sidewalk.

All places are visible. It was designed a building without excesses, with the maximum of objectivity to reduce both the necessary investment and the time of construction.

In the underground, with double-legged stretch, the programs of greater concentration of people were sheltered. The access from the street is the intermediate level, housing the reception and a small real estate financing agency. In the upper, we have the administrative sector

Openings with adequate size and positions guarantee natural light in most of the building.