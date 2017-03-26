World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. France
  5. AAVP Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. CAP / AAVP Architecture

CAP / AAVP Architecture

  • 09:00 - 26 March, 2017
CAP / AAVP Architecture
CAP / AAVP Architecture, © Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

© Luc Boegly

  • Architects

    AAVP Architecture

  • Location

    2nd arrondissement, 75002 Paris, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Vincent Parreira

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

From the architect. The renovation of an old 19th century photography studio in the heart of the Opera Madeleine haussmannian district, into two prestigious private apartments disrupted the uses of its distribution of the Second Empire.

Access to it is via the service staircase and the narrow corridor leading to the rooms once reserved for the servants.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Each of the apartments is a duplex with the bedrooms and bathrooms on the lower level, reception areas, as the living room and kitchen, being found at the upper level under a contemporary glazing, re-designed meticulously for the occasion.

It also offers a breathtaking view of the roofs of Paris.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The superior levels are both crossing with two distinct panoramas:

The prestigious ornementation of the Opera Garnier situated on both side of the living room and the kitchen.

Section - Detail. Image © Luc Boegly
Section - Detail. Image © Luc Boegly

The other side of the decor concerns an urban scenery of accessories such as fire escape, air conditioning units, and ventilation systems hidden in the rear facade of the haussmannian buildings. Haussmannian, by nature, support repetitive changes.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Few superfluous elements are contained within it but a setting of exceptional interventions is included : transparent glass walls and curtains for a room, mirror blocks masking or unveiling a generous shower, curtains of leather mystifying a kitchen, concrete benches, whose usage is for seating and “to be carried by the sky”.The most remarkable work remains within the glass that places the inhabitant in a form of showcase, dominating both the urban area and the atmosphere.

It's definitely an experience.

Elevations. Image © Luc Boegly
Elevations. Image © Luc Boegly
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Renovation Apartment Interiors France
Cite: "CAP / AAVP Architecture" 26 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803909/cap-aavp-architecture/>
世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »