Stinson Beach Lagoon / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects

Architects Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects

Location Stinson Beach, CA 94970, USA

Design Team Mary Griffin, John Kleman, Jerome Christensen, Mayumi Hara, Juliet Hsu, Tory Wolcott

Area 2800.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Shaun Sullivan Photography

Interiors Cleaveland & Kennedy Design

Geotechnical Engineer Miller Pacific Engineering Group

Structural Fratessa, Forbes & Wong

Civil AYS Engineering Group, Inc.

Landscape Michael Bernsohn

General Contractor Sawyer Construction

From the architect. Located in Stinson Beach, the site offers a southern exposure to the Seadrift Lagoon and a view to the north of the Bolinas Lagoon. This house creates an indoor / outdoor retreat to share with extended family and friends. The house forms a courtyard to the south that captures the sun and blocks the wind. The courtyard also creates privacy for the outdoor deck, fire pit, and hot tub. The living spaces open out to the courtyard while an interior dining bay tips up to capture views of the of the Bolinas Lagoon and Marin Hills.

The interior of the house was designed to accommodate the owner’s art collection. The walls are sheetrock, the ceiling cedar, and the floors a wide board oak. The exterior is vertical board cedar with metal windows and doors.