World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Stinson Beach Lagoon / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects

Stinson Beach Lagoon / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects

  • 15:00 - 24 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stinson Beach Lagoon / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects
Save this picture!
Stinson Beach Lagoon / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects, © Shaun Sullivan Photography
© Shaun Sullivan Photography

© Shaun Sullivan Photography © Shaun Sullivan Photography © Shaun Sullivan Photography © Shaun Sullivan Photography +16

  • Interiors

    Cleaveland & Kennedy Design

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Miller Pacific Engineering Group

  • Structural

    Fratessa, Forbes & Wong

  • Civil

    AYS Engineering Group, Inc.

  • Landscape

    Michael Bernsohn

  • General Contractor

    Sawyer Construction
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shaun Sullivan Photography
© Shaun Sullivan Photography

From the architect. Located in Stinson Beach, the site offers a southern exposure to the Seadrift Lagoon and a view to the north of the Bolinas Lagoon. This house creates an indoor / outdoor retreat to share with extended family and friends. The house forms a courtyard to the south that captures the sun and blocks the wind. The courtyard also creates privacy for the outdoor deck, fire pit, and hot tub. The living spaces open out to the courtyard while an interior dining bay tips up to capture views of the of the Bolinas Lagoon and Marin Hills. 

Save this picture!
© Shaun Sullivan Photography
© Shaun Sullivan Photography
Save this picture!
Details
Details
Save this picture!
© Shaun Sullivan Photography
© Shaun Sullivan Photography

The interior of the house was designed to accommodate the owner’s art collection. The walls are sheetrock, the ceiling cedar, and the floors a wide board oak. The exterior is vertical board cedar with metal windows and doors.

Save this picture!
© Shaun Sullivan Photography
© Shaun Sullivan Photography
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "Stinson Beach Lagoon / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects" 24 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803908/stinson-beach-lagoon-turnbull-griffin-haesloop-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »