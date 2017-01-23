World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. KOIZUMISEKKEI
  6. 2013
  7. House in Shimokawahara / KOIZUMISEKKEI

House in Shimokawahara / KOIZUMISEKKEI

  • 20:00 - 23 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Shimokawahara / KOIZUMISEKKEI
Save this picture!
House in Shimokawahara / KOIZUMISEKKEI, © Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

© Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano +19

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

From the architect. The project area had the Abe-kawa river bed and row of cherry blossom trees on the north side with the majestic Mt. Fuji in full view beyond that.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

On the other hand, there was a three-story house adjacent to the south side, so it couldn't expect to get much sunlight. 

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Under such conditions, we made a wide open wall like a door, and designed it to act as a frame for that beautiful scenery to the north and had connection with the outside.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

In the living room on the second floor, sunlight from a skylight on the third floor shines on the wall that holds lightweight cantilevered stairs.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

This sunlight reflects off the big wall and is designed to allow for the entire living room to be brightened with soft sunlight even without windows on the south side where the adjacent house is located. 

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

The Japanese characters of the owner's name have the contrasting elements of the moon and the sun. Therefore, we wanted to include contrasting elements into this architecture as well. Thus, we have this beautiful, smooth, white wall on the inside against the rough, exposed, RC wall on the outside. We also have a huge,  formidable wall against the large open space of the living room. 

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

These kinds of contrasts became a very important part of the design concept for the architecture.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Shimokawahara / KOIZUMISEKKEI" 23 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803902/house-in-shimokawahara-koizumisekkei/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »