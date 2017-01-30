World
i

i

i

h

Jardim Europa Apartment / Perkins+Will

  • 11:00 - 30 January, 2017
Jardim Europa Apartment / Perkins+Will
Jardim Europa Apartment / Perkins+Will, © Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

© Daniel Ducci

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

One of the challenges that Perkins+Will faced in this project was the development of a new fashion apartment that should at the same time respond to the receptive profile of the residents and be a sophisticated and comfortable space. 

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

The solution was to break down the barriers that kept the spaces segmented. Instead of sectorization, every area of ​​the social hall, passing throughout the living room and dining room results in a single nucleus of coexistence. Here, everyone connects with everyone, allowing a more humanized and inviting space. To reinforce such feeling, the grid-like liner runs through these spaces, materializing as an integrating element. Materials such as wood and burnt cement have been applied, allowing the sobriety appearance demanded by the client. The furniture is much more flexible; chairs with more contemporary design, chests in the form of barrels or even a bicycle welcome the guests. In this same axis, the openings allow a privileged view of the city, once they are fully integrated with the balcony.

Floor Plan (English)
Floor Plan (English)

Directly connected to this large space is the kitchen, whether or not it might be integrated; at first, it is hidden behind sliding panels. When necessary, the panels are opened and the living axle gains a lunch room and a kitchen as an annex. The rest of the apartment is composed of intimate areas such as TV rooms and suites. Unlike the rest of the apartment, these spaces are more reserved, respecting the privacy of each resident.

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

 

Relevant aspects of the apartment include:

• Wood grating in the liner runs through all common environments;

• Coatings such as wood and burnt cement help to give sobriety;

• Diversified furniture, betting on a mix of neutral tones with strong colors;

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

The program requested for this residence includes:

• Reception, Living, Dining Room and Balcony integrated;

• Kitchen and Lunch room;

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

• Laundry and Services Area;

• Master Bedroom with Closet and Living Room;

• 02 bedrooms with private restroom;

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci
Cite: "Jardim Europa Apartment / Perkins+Will" 30 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803836/apartamento-jardim-europa-perkins-plus-will/>

