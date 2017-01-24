World
i

i

i

h

Five Terraces and a Garden / corpo atelier

  24 January, 2017
Five Terraces and a Garden / corpo atelier
Five Terraces and a Garden / corpo atelier, © Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

  • Architects

    Corpo Atelier

  • Location

    Vilamoura, 8125 Quarteira, Portugal

  • Architect in Charge

    Filipe Paixão

  • Team

    Filipe Paixão, Rui Martins

  • Area

    380.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Level 1
Level 1

"O terraço era o prodígio da casa,
nele passava o vento.
eu começara a descobrir o corpo
e tinha a luz por confidente."

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Eugénio de Andrade . Branco no branco contra a obscuridade

A golf course is limited by empty plots for detached houses and scattered trees of various types and heights. At the ground level an immense lawn is only interrupted by sandboxes and low vegetation arrangements. Above it, between the foliage of the treetops, we discover the distant views of the ocean (to the South) and the mountain (to the North).

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Five white terraces are stacked to allow us to move vertically and experience these different scales of the surrounding landscape. The voids between them create space for human and vegetal occupation, constantly hidden or revealed, formalizing the illusion of an interior garden or an exterior house.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

