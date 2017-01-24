Five Terraces and a Garden / corpo atelier

+33

Architects Corpo Atelier

Location Vilamoura, 8125 Quarteira, Portugal

Architect in Charge Filipe Paixão

Team Filipe Paixão, Rui Martins

Area 380.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Constructor Window to the Future

Promoter Vertigem SA

"O terraço era o prodígio da casa,

nele passava o vento.

eu começara a descobrir o corpo

e tinha a luz por confidente."



Eugénio de Andrade . Branco no branco contra a obscuridade

A golf course is limited by empty plots for detached houses and scattered trees of various types and heights. At the ground level an immense lawn is only interrupted by sandboxes and low vegetation arrangements. Above it, between the foliage of the treetops, we discover the distant views of the ocean (to the South) and the mountain (to the North).

Five white terraces are stacked to allow us to move vertically and experience these different scales of the surrounding landscape. The voids between them create space for human and vegetal occupation, constantly hidden or revealed, formalizing the illusion of an interior garden or an exterior house.