  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Leonardo Ciotta Arquitetura
  6. 2013
  7. Rieger House / Leonardo Ciotta Arquitetura

Rieger House / Leonardo Ciotta Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 18 February, 2017
Rieger House / Leonardo Ciotta Arquitetura
Rieger House / Leonardo Ciotta Arquitetura, © Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

© Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce +38

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

From the architect. With an unusual design condition, this residence should house not only the usual functions of a townhouse, but also enough space to support an RV used by the family in leisure time. A land in the city of Estrela in Rio Grande do Sul with 495sqm and a slope of 4.5 meters was chosen to house the two distinct functions without generating volumetry that would disturb the daily life of the residence.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

A large white volume flies suspended by pillars structure of the garage in apparent concrete and touches the boundary of the land to the street to open up to a shaded courtyard in the summer months, thus the social area mixes internal and external functions depending on weather changes conditions. A hundred-year-old pitangueira (eugenia uniflora) has been preserved in order to mark the upper main entrance of the residence and the covered circulation allows independent access to all rooms of the house expanding to accommodate a barbecue place used on holidays. The residence’s green roofallows to reduce the temperatures in the summer months and filters the captured water in which the house reuses. Without needing walls on the main side, it was possible to have a garden facing the street, creating a permeable encounter zone with the neighborhood, in this façade long horizontal windows features guarantee privacy and dosage of the cross ventilation in this brazilian region of great thermal amplitude during the year.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Through the internal garden you can access the large garage that also resolves technical functions of the house, small maintenance and a workshop space.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
