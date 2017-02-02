Shokrniya Beauty Salon / 4 Architecture Studio

+12

Architects 4 Architecture Studio

Location Sa'adat Abad, Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Architects in Charge Kasra Shafiee Zadeh, Hossein Zein Aghaji, Yousef Salehi, Aidin Voskah

Area 88.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Hamoon Moghaddam

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction 4 Architecture Studio

Graphic Designer Negar Nabavi Tabatabai, Aida Afsahi More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Shokrniya Beauty salon provides ladies with cosmetic and hygienic services. The project is located in SaadatAbad Street. The building seemed to be primarily Built for administrative affairs and the spaces could not meet the needs of a beauty salon. The employer aimed at a deluxe and inspiring environment in 88-meter square space to offer the services.

The main underlying idea of the project is to produce separate spaces with different functions which are at the same time parts of a whole structure in the form of boxes in two colors which differentiates the dirty and clean spaces. This boxes are closed or semi-closed without any acoustic or olfactory disturbances. The customer will have enough room to experience a private catwalk. it is possible to pass through some of the boxes but some others are just parts of the design.

The lights are designed according to the required standards as one of the effective factors to get access to the maximum space for cosmetic services. Choosing the Sansevieria plant to have a particular consideration to air conditioning have provided a friendly atmosphere.