World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Clinicaurbana
  6. 2015
  7. Casa Gianin / Clinicaurbana

Casa Gianin / Clinicaurbana

  • 05:00 - 5 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Gianin / Clinicaurbana
Save this picture!
Casa Gianin / Clinicaurbana, © Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

© Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola +19

  • Architects

    Clinicaurbana

  • Location

    Piazza Giovanni Angelini, 1, 32010 Val di Zoldo BL, Italy

  • Architects in Charge

    Matteo Sartori, Valentino Nicola, Claudia Battistella, Alberto Cibinetto

  • Area

    620.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Valentino Nicola

  • Structural Engineer

    Andrea Rigato

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Stefano Melato

  • Client

    Immobiliare Duems Srl
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

From the architect. REPAIR WORK

Certain Alpine constructions are built according to the same principles that we seek to apply in architecture today.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

We aim to preserve and pursue the functional, essential character of their building methods and aesthetics, especially when dealing with renovation.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

For that reason we feel “repair work” can well sum up Clinicaurbana’s approach to renovation in this field.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

CONTEXT

The restoration of “Casa Gianìn” forms part of a larger project involving several rustic buildings in the village of Coi in the Zoldo valley in the Dolomites.

These buildings make a substantial contribution to the appearance of a typical man-made Alpine environment. They are a precious testimony to the usages and practices of a vanished way of life, inviting us to design in a way that cares for what is extant.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

PROJECT

The project takes the form of “repair work” both to buildings and landscape.

The object of the renovation and extension was to create three completely independent residential units.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The original stone-built house has been entirely preserved, eliminating all the more recent additions, and restored to its status as a significant village ‘landmark’. The newly-built extension is independent both in form and function.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

The new building reinterprets the established pattern of rural architecture in the valley: a larch-wood structure with lattice-work openings built over a stone substructure.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Product Description.

As with the old tabià, the exterior cladding is in untreated larchwood.

Larch was chosen since it can improve with age, both in technical performance and in appearance, reducing the need for non-routine maintenance to a minimum.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

Larch is thus the main material used in construction, readily available in the valley and prepared by a local workforce familiar with all the secrets of these materials.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Concern for sustainability not only covered the material aspects, for example by making use of low-impact construction technology, but also the entire construction process, including socio-cultural aspects and the promotion of traditional local craft skills.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Italy
Cite: "Casa Gianin / Clinicaurbana" 05 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803819/casa-gianin-clinicaurbana/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »