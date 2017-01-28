World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Bureau Fraai
  6. 2016
  7. Capriole Café / Bureau Fraai

Capriole Café / Bureau Fraai

  • 09:00 - 28 January, 2017
Capriole Café / Bureau Fraai
Capriole Café / Bureau Fraai, © René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

© René van Dongen © René van Dongen © Pascal Striebel © René van Dongen

  • Interior Builder

    Metnils interieurmaatwerk

  • Steelwork

    Hametec

  • Contractor

    Meesterbouw
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

From the architect. Amsterdam based architecture studio Bureau Fraai has converted a former paint factory in The Hague into a coffee bar, restaurant and business centre with a fully steel bar element as an interconnecting eye-catcher.

© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

The restaurant and coffee experience named Capriole Café is one of the first hospitality concepts in the upcoming industrial neighbourhood the “Binckhorst” in The Hague, which will be developed into a residential and business area the coming decade.

© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

 The existing small windows of the building were replaced by 5 meter high steel window frames with doors opening up the interior towards the terrace and marina in front of the café. 

© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

The main goal of the design of the café was to create a total experience of every aspect of the making and consumption of “coffee”. While the ground floor functions as a coffee roastery, coffee bar and restaurant, the first level contains a barista training centre, a showroom, an office and a meeting room for Capriole Coffee Service.

© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

By introducing a central void with a 4,5 metre high black steel bar element, these two levels were visually connected with the meeting room as “lantern” overseeing the restaurant.

© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

The prefabricated interconnecting bar element is completely composed of heavy structural steel beams and frames the roastery downstairs and the barista training centre upstairs. Also the entrance volume containing the Capriole logo, the toilets, and wardrobe is completely composed of steel.

3D Model
3D Model

In contrast with the black-and-white interior, the designers introduced oak and brass in their designs for all the tables and the cabinets.

© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

Also the hanging lamps in the void and the pedestals presenting the companies future high-end coffee machines were custom-designed by Bureau Fraai. 

© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

Product Description. Mindow > The slim aluminum window frames create a sophisticated and at the same time industrial look which matches the characteristics of this former paint factory. 

© René van Dongen
© René van Dongen

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Coffee Shop Interiors Architecture The Netherlands
Cite: "Capriole Café / Bureau Fraai" 28 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803818/capriole-cafe-bureau-fraai/>

