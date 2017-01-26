World
i

i

i

h

Court House / KOIZUMISEKKEI

  • 19:00 - 26 January, 2017
Court House / KOIZUMISEKKEI
Court House / KOIZUMISEKKEI, © Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

© Toshiyuki Yano

  • Architects

    KOIZUMISEKKEI

  • Location

    Shizuoka, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Shuichiro Koizumi

  • Construction

    Kuwataka Kensetsu

  • Area

    132.01 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

From the architect. For this house project, we’ve tried to create a new relation between indoor basketball court and living house. The layout arrangement of this house is inspired by typical gymnasium layouts, where we have the indoor basketball court planned in centre core space of the house, with rooms located on opposite sides of the court.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Section
Section
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

The house is designed with a unique scale, which makes it hard to define whether the interior space is grand or narrow; the basketball court is ¼ the size of a regular basketball court, with a 3050mm high basketball ring, and a 6000mm high ceiling, which is even large enough to play free-throws. The centre court is also designed to be multi-purpose, with a possibility in becoming a home library, and more possibilities to be explored by the client over time.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Cite: "Court House / KOIZUMISEKKEI" 26 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803813/court-house-koizumisekkei/>

