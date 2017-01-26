Court House / KOIZUMISEKKEI

+19

Architects KOIZUMISEKKEI

Location Shizuoka, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Shuichiro Koizumi

Construction Kuwataka Kensetsu

Area 132.01 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Toshiyuki Yano

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. For this house project, we’ve tried to create a new relation between indoor basketball court and living house. The layout arrangement of this house is inspired by typical gymnasium layouts, where we have the indoor basketball court planned in centre core space of the house, with rooms located on opposite sides of the court.

The house is designed with a unique scale, which makes it hard to define whether the interior space is grand or narrow; the basketball court is ¼ the size of a regular basketball court, with a 3050mm high basketball ring, and a 6000mm high ceiling, which is even large enough to play free-throws. The centre court is also designed to be multi-purpose, with a possibility in becoming a home library, and more possibilities to be explored by the client over time.