  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interiors Architecture
  4. Taiwan
  5. 5X Studio
  6. 2016
  7. Brother's House / 5X Studio

Brother's House / 5X Studio

  • 20:00 - 3 February, 2017
Brother's House / 5X Studio
Brother's House / 5X Studio, © Ice Lo
© Ice Lo

© Ice Lo

  • Architects

    5X Studio

  • Location

    Taoyuan City, Taiwan

  • Design Team

    Joe Wang, Alfie Huang

  • Area

    73.3 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ice Lo
© Ice Lo
© Ice Lo

"In daily life, close to experience the subtle changes brought by four seasons, closer to the distance with the clouds, the mood as open as the boundless sky".

© Ice Lo
© Ice Lo

This project is newly built addition to the original house. The owners wants their sons grow up to have their own independent living space, in response to their need, the design strategy is to match the original structure to the Vertical moving linen and the bathroom, remaining areas are divided into two separate spaces.

For the external environment to take a more closed approach, the internal is relatively open. Two main bodies enclose a corridor and semi-outdoor platform. Plant as a flexible wall, the sky to bring people open-minded, climb up the ladder overlooking the mountains.

© Ice Lo
© Ice Lo

To the natural environment and interaction between each other to increase the richness of this living space. Hope that the future of independent living conditions between brothers, still maintain the emotional connection.

© Ice Lo
© Ice Lo
