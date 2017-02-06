World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Norway
  5. MDH Arkitekter
  6. 2016
  7. Moholt Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter

Moholt Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter

  • 02:00 - 6 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moholt Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Moholt Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter, © Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter © Tomas Bekkavik © Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter © Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter +23

  • Contractor

    Veidekke

  • Consultants

    iTre, Høyer Finseth, Rambøll, Vintervoll, K.Lund, Brekke og Strand

  • Client

    Studensamskipnaden I Trondheim (SiT)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tomas Bekkavik
© Tomas Bekkavik

From the architect. The student towers are a part of a larger masterplan densifying an existing student village in Trondheim, Norway. The project uses the site of a former parking lot to create a new heart for the student village with housing units, kindergarten, grocery store and sports activities. All buildings are planned in cross laminated timber (CLT).

Save this picture!
© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter
© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter

CLT- construction

In the original competition proposal the towers were envisioned built with conventional construction methods; a steel and concrete structure with a brick cladding. The latter in order to harmonize with the existing low-rise student housing with redbrick facades. To meet the project's ambitious energy and climate goals the project team researched the possibility of turning the structures into cross-laminated timber constructions (CLT). The towers, with their relatively short spans and Y-shape volumes, were in many ways statically optimal for CLT-construction.

Save this picture!
© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter
© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter

The five towers are 9-storey high buildings with a height of 28-metres. The basement and ground floor levels are made in reinforced concrete cast in-situ. From the first floor to the 9th floor the entire structure consists of prefabricated CLT-elements. Elevator shafts and stairwells are also constructed in CLT. Both inner and outer walls are structural.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The approach to building with CLT was to take advantage of the finished surface of the CLT elements and expose as much as possible of the CLT element system by developing a robust and honest detailing concept. The joints of the structural elements are revealed as part of the aesthetics of the interior.

Save this picture!
© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter
© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter

A full scale fire test was conducted to establish a better information basis for fire sizing, burn rate and sprinkler capacity. Plasterboard, screed and insulation are used in some of the ceilings and walls to obtain structures in accordance to fire and sound regulations. Some of the structural walls, for example the insides of the staircases, are painted with a transparent fire protecting wood stain that enables the exposure of the wooden surface.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Facade

Like regular wood structures, CLT wood structures have the characteristics of shrinkage in tangential and radial direction. The façade cladding system of the student towers is designed to give it a telescopic characteristic, which can absorb the shrinkage of the floor elements without creating tensions in the cladding. The façades are clad with Kebony treated pine wood panels, a sustainable softwood product, environmentally processed with a bio-based liquid. The Kebony cladding on the ground floor is treated with a fireprotecting wood stain, whereas the rest of the Kebony façade is left untreated and will weather naturally.

Save this picture!
© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter
© Studentsamskipnaden og MDH arkitekter

The project is built with passive house energy standards.  The use of CLT has reduced the CO2 production in building materials by 57 % in comparison to traditional construction methods. The structures are heated and cooled with geothermal energy.

The project is nominated to the Mies van der Rohe Award 2017. 

Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments Norway
Cite: "Moholt Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter" 06 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803810/moholt-timber-towers-mdh-arkitekter/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »