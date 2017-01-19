World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. MIT Researchers Develop 3D Graphene Structure 10 Times Stronger Than Steel

MIT Researchers Develop 3D Graphene Structure 10 Times Stronger Than Steel

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
MIT Researchers Develop 3D Graphene Structure 10 Times Stronger Than Steel

Known for its light weight and high strength properties, graphene has been promised to us as the material of the future for quite some time now. But difficulties in translating its 2D strength into 3-dimensional applications have so far held it back from common use. Now, thanks to new research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), that future may now be closer than ever before. In the school’s latest experiment, researchers have discovered how the material could be shaped into to sponge-like form to resist forces 10 times greater than steel.

The innovation comes in the object’s complex geometry. Starting with a computer model, researchers 3D printed 2 similar forms in a magenta colored polymer, one thinner object and one with thicker walls and folds.

They then subjected the two models to compression testing. Unexpectedly, the lighter object was found to be able to withstand greater pressures – this is because the thinner walls allowed the structure to deform incrementally, while the thicker walls hold a higher deformation energy capacity, which releases all at once in an explosive performance.

While not made of graphene, these models represent new ways of thinking about the material’s structure.

"You can replace the material itself with anything," said Markus Buehler, MIT's head of Civil and Environmental Engineering. "The geometry is the dominant factor."

Potential uses for the structure would include coating polymer or metal particles with graphene using a heat and pressure treatment, which would leave the graphene’s lightweight, super strong structure in tact. MIT believes this material could then be applied to build anything from long-span bridges to ultra-efficient water filtration systems.

For more information on this research, click here.

News via MIT. H/T Engadget.

Six "Miracle" Materials That Will Change Their Industries

Products for architecture | ArchDaily

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "MIT Researchers Develop 3D Graphene Structure 10 Times Stronger Than Steel" 19 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803787/mit-researchers-develop-3d-graphene-structure-10-times-stronger-than-steel/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »