10 Project Details That Show How to Make Stunning Storage Spaces

One of the hallmarks of architectural sensibility is a clean, clutter-free space – "a place for everything and everything in its place." Every project requires some element where things can be neatly stored away, whether it be books, kitchen appliances, or entire furniture pieces. Solutions for these storage needs can range from invisible and out of the way, to stunning, textural centerpieces – either way adding necessary functionality to our most-used spaces.

Check out this selection of ten brilliant storage spaces.

House in Balsthal / PASCAL FLAMMER

Save this picture! House in Balsthal / PASCAL FLAMMER. Image © Ioana Marinescu

Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Save this picture! Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte

X House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Save this picture! X House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Loft MM / C.T. Architects

Save this picture! Loft MM / C.T. Architects. Image © Tim Van de Velde

Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto

Save this picture! Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Daici Ano

Flat Renovation in the Eixample of Barcelona / M2arquitectura

Save this picture! Flat Renovation in the Eixample of Barcelona / M2arquitectura. Image © Gerard García Vilarrasa

Hazukashi House / ALTS Design Office

Save this picture! Hazukashi House / ALTS Design Office. Image © Daici Ano

Vertical Patio House / Estudi NAO

Save this picture! Vertical Patio House / Estudi NAO. Image © José Hevia

Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Save this picture! Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach. Image © Eugeni Bach

Enlargement of Los Alamos House / Rodrigo Piwonka Ariztía + Juan Luis Martínez Nahuel

Save this picture! Enlargement of Los Alamos House / Rodrigo Piwonka Ariztía + Juan Luis Martínez Nahuel. Image © Rodrigo Piwonka

Don't forget, you can find a range of materials for your next project in our Products Catalogue.