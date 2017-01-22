World
  10 Project Details That Show How to Make Stunning Storage Spaces

10 Project Details That Show How to Make Stunning Storage Spaces

10 Project Details That Show How to Make Stunning Storage Spaces
10 Project Details That Show How to Make Stunning Storage Spaces

One of the hallmarks of architectural sensibility is a clean, clutter-free space – "a place for everything and everything in its place." Every project requires some element where things can be neatly stored away, whether it be books, kitchen appliances, or entire furniture pieces. Solutions for these storage needs can range from invisible and out of the way, to stunning, textural centerpieces – either way adding necessary functionality to our most-used spaces.

Check out this selection of ten brilliant storage spaces.

House in Balsthal / PASCAL FLAMMER 

House in Balsthal / PASCAL FLAMMER. Image © Ioana Marinescu
Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte
X House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

X House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
Loft MM / C.T. Architects

Loft MM / C.T. Architects. Image © Tim Van de Velde
Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto

Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto. Image © Daici Ano
Flat Renovation in the Eixample of Barcelona / M2arquitectura

Flat Renovation in the Eixample of Barcelona / M2arquitectura. Image © Gerard García Vilarrasa
Hazukashi House / ALTS Design Office

Hazukashi House / ALTS Design Office. Image © Daici Ano
Vertical Patio House / Estudi NAO

Vertical Patio House / Estudi NAO. Image © José Hevia
Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach. Image © Eugeni Bach
Enlargement of Los Alamos House / Rodrigo Piwonka Ariztía + Juan Luis Martínez Nahuel

Enlargement of Los Alamos House / Rodrigo Piwonka Ariztía + Juan Luis Martínez Nahuel. Image © Rodrigo Piwonka
Don't forget, you can find a range of materials for your next project in our Products Catalogue.

Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "10 Project Details That Show How to Make Stunning Storage Spaces" [Em Detalhe: Espaços de Armazenamento] 22 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803780/10-project-details-that-show-how-to-make-stunning-storage-spaces/>

