10 Project Details That Show How to Make Stunning Storage Spaces

One of the hallmarks of architectural sensibility is a clean, clutter-free space – "a place for everything and everything in its place." Every project requires some element where things can be neatly stored away, whether it be books, kitchen appliances, or entire furniture pieces. Solutions for these storage needs can range from invisible and out of the way, to stunning, textural centerpieces – either way adding necessary functionality to our most-used spaces.
Check out this selection of ten brilliant storage spaces.
House in Balsthal / PASCAL FLAMMER
Moose Road / Mork-Ulnes Architects
X House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto
Flat Renovation in the Eixample of Barcelona / M2arquitectura
Hazukashi House / ALTS Design Office
Vertical Patio House / Estudi NAO
Apartment Refurbishment / Anna & Eugeni Bach
Enlargement of Los Alamos House / Rodrigo Piwonka Ariztía + Juan Luis Martínez Nahuel
Don't forget, you can find a range of materials for your next project in our Products Catalogue.