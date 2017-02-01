BE Friendly Space / H&P Architects

+33

Architects H&P Architects

Location Mạo Khê, tx. Đông Triều, Quảng Ninh, Vietnam

Architects in Charge Doan Thanh Ha, Tran Ngoc Phuong

Design Team Nguyen Manh Hung, Chu Kim Thinh, Nguyen Hai Hue, Nguyen Van Manh, Nguyen Van Thinh

Area 220.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Doan Thanh Ha, Nguyen TienThanh

Bamboo & Earth Construction Nguyen Manh Hung, H&P Architects More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Initiated by H&P Architects in a combined use of the two major materials Bamboo & Earth since 2013 (BES pavilion in Ha Tinh, 2013) in a series of projects to create "a friendly space in suffocating urban areas", BE (Bamboo & Earth) friendly space presents an open space for the community, with importance being attached to aspects of culture and art (exchanges, exhibitions, cuisines, ..). BE friendly space is, thereby,expected to undertake the mission to improve the stormy relationship between man and nature in modern times.

Located in the centre of Mao Khe town, BE friendly space is made of locally available friendly materials, in simple building operations and with the participation of local builders. The entire project is made of earth-rammed walls (thickness 40cm) adjacent to each other in a zigzag pattern that spares valuable green spaces for common use. These open spaces are also connected to each other through randomly placed windows (110cm X 220cm). Above the used space is a double alternate layer of bamboo- made roof to regulate light and air as well as to blur the boundary between the interior and exterior, architecture and landscape.

The objective of BE friendly space is to help raise social awareness of the need for friendly spaces for community in the context of urbanization and concretization which is gradually suffocating Mao Khe - one of the most populous towns in Vietnam, thereby making contributions to shaping actions of community in the process of creating sustainable spaces for the future immediately from today’s friendliness.