World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. FHHH FRIENDS
  6. Grown House / FHHH FRIENDS

Grown House / FHHH FRIENDS

  • 20:00 - 22 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Grown House / FHHH FRIENDS
Save this picture!
Grown House / FHHH FRIENDS, © Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

© Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh © Kyung Roh +42

  • Architects

    FHHH FRIENDS

  • Location

    Seoul, South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    FHHH FRIENDS

  • Contractor

    Moowon Construction

  • Area

    98.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Kyung Roh
Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

From the architect. This cute house is standing in middle of old house town in Seoul, south Korea. Despite the house contains highly compressive function, we tried not to lose the taste of life by adding some redundant spaces here and there.

In designing of a small house, it is usually considered that The Small house must be designed compressively as possible, so the spaces without function are discounted as wasting spaces too easily. But is function all in the house?

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

 In this small project, we rather focused on the factors having no function. Because we wanted to pull up value of life in this house, and thought the value of life is not comes from the function but comes from the factors have no special function, such spaces like a small garden what is good to read, and an opened roof that make feel the weather inside, Etc 

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

And paradoxically, the desire for the space with plentiful life make house more compressively. Because we could inject some flexibility to the spaces having no special function. A private front yard alters to the Parking lot by opening the gate.

In this house, the entrance is not a space for taking off the shoes only. We aimed an entrance that occurs various events. this spacious entrance extends to the garden.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Between skipped floor, there are stairs and a fountain connected from the step. Despite the fountain is not necessary factor in the house, we focused on the various occurrences that can be happened by the fountain. Giving a kitty a bath, washing camping equipment, and playing with water, etc.

To commune with nature, the space gets brighter by climbing up the stairs. That small opening on the wall is a door to the rooftop for kitties.  That small house on rightward is the house used to be. People say “the house have grown!”

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses South Korea
Cite: "Grown House / FHHH FRIENDS" 22 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803737/grown-house-fhhh-friends/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »