Multi-Family House in Caspärsch / Schwabe Suter Architekten

  • 02:00 - 4 February, 2017
Multi-Family House in Caspärsch / Schwabe Suter Architekten
Multi-Family House in Caspärsch / Schwabe Suter Architekten, © Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

  • Construction Management

    Hotag Zizers AG, Zizers

  • Construction Engineer

    Gadola A. Bauingenieur GmbH, Zizers

  • Electrical Planning

    Albert Gisler, Chur

  • Sanitary Planning

    Oecotec AG, Landquart

  • Building physics

    Kuster + Partner AG, Chur
© Roman Keller
From the architect. The new multi-family house „Caspärsch“ is located in the wine-growing village of Jenins at the foot of the mountain „Vilan“. The terrain of the plot declines to the south and the view goes to the vineyards of the „Bündner Herrschaft“ and the Rhine-Valley of Chur.

© Roman Keller
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Roman Keller
The shape of the house is based on a simple rectangle, which is slightly distorted due to the limiting boundaries of the plot. The kink in the southern facade reduces the size of the volume visually and at the same time the house gets a „face“ towards the road. The house consists of two apartments and one duplex-apartment which are horizontally layered. All units are divided into a private sleeping area and a more public living area. Kitchen, dining area, living room and entrée form a free-flowing, continuous space, which is oriented towards the south and southwest and wraps around the spacious loggia. The kitchen is located in the center of the apartment (like in previous forms of housing) 

© Roman Keller
Roof Floor
Roof Floor
© Roman Keller
 The constructive structure of the new house refers to the construction of the solid built and stony mansions of the „Bündner Herrschaft“. The single layer masonry (which is sufficient for the insulation of the building) is protected by a thick outer layer of plaster. A vertical finish (applied with a broom) refines and ennobles this protective layer. The facade is decorated at specific places with ornaments, which relate directly to the architectural tradition of the village. As an example, the classical doorway pediment is incorporated into the façade in a transformed manner. Another example are the panels in front of the windows, which show motifs of the old handicraft „Sgraffito“.

Section
Section
Cite: "Multi-Family House in Caspärsch / Schwabe Suter Architekten" 04 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803735/multi-family-house-in-casparsch-schwabe-suter-architekten/>

