Multi-Family House in Caspärsch / Schwabe Suter Architekten

Construction Management Hotag Zizers AG, Zizers

Construction Engineer Gadola A. Bauingenieur GmbH, Zizers

Electrical Planning Albert Gisler, Chur

Sanitary Planning Oecotec AG, Landquart

Building physics Kuster + Partner AG, Chur

From the architect. The new multi-family house „Caspärsch“ is located in the wine-growing village of Jenins at the foot of the mountain „Vilan“. The terrain of the plot declines to the south and the view goes to the vineyards of the „Bündner Herrschaft“ and the Rhine-Valley of Chur.

The shape of the house is based on a simple rectangle, which is slightly distorted due to the limiting boundaries of the plot. The kink in the southern facade reduces the size of the volume visually and at the same time the house gets a „face“ towards the road. The house consists of two apartments and one duplex-apartment which are horizontally layered. All units are divided into a private sleeping area and a more public living area. Kitchen, dining area, living room and entrée form a free-flowing, continuous space, which is oriented towards the south and southwest and wraps around the spacious loggia. The kitchen is located in the center of the apartment (like in previous forms of housing)

The constructive structure of the new house refers to the construction of the solid built and stony mansions of the „Bündner Herrschaft“. The single layer masonry (which is sufficient for the insulation of the building) is protected by a thick outer layer of plaster. A vertical finish (applied with a broom) refines and ennobles this protective layer. The facade is decorated at specific places with ornaments, which relate directly to the architectural tradition of the village. As an example, the classical doorway pediment is incorporated into the façade in a transformed manner. Another example are the panels in front of the windows, which show motifs of the old handicraft „Sgraffito“.