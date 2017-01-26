FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy

FAAB Architektura has designed a smog-fighting music academy on the site of a former military base in Cracow, Poland. In a city constantly tackling air pollution, FAAB has incorporated a 1300 square meter "Air Purifier" into their proposal, combating CO2 levels as effectively as 33,000 city trees. This system, however, is only one element in a music academy wholly integrated with its natural surroundings.

Save this picture! Site Plan. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

The proposed scheme forms part of a larger vision known as the ‘Cracow Music City’, and creates vital links between Cracow and the Vistula River. FAAB’s proposal is largely car free, with emphasis given to pedestrian and cycle traffic. Consideration has also been given to a potential water tram along the river, adding to the scheme’s versatility in a changing urban landscape. The buildings are clad in vernacular wooden lap panelling, adapting to their natural surroundings.

Save this picture! Ground Floor Education Building. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

Save this picture! Ground Floor Concert Hall. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

The proposal contains three elements; an educational wing, concert hall, and small guest building. These elements meander between existing trees, alternating between indoor and outdoor space. As well as providing recreational space for students, this enables natural light to reach all practice rooms, common areas and administration suites. The user is fully immersed in nature, with a promenade leading through a park to the concert hall entrance, and circulation carefully considered to maximize views of the nearby River Vistula.

The proposal takes full advantage of sustainable technology. As well as being equipped with an Air Purifier, the scheme is ventilated using Ground Heat Exchangers, reducing the energy needed to control internal temperature. The scheme is also capable of reusing rain water, and the heat from used hot water.

Save this picture! Hot Water Reuse System. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

Save this picture! Rain Water Collection System. Image Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

Through their proposed academy, FAAB has made a positive contribution to the relationship between the built and natural environment.

Architects FAAB Architektura

Location Kraków, Poland

Architect in Charge Adam Białobrzeski, Adam Figurski, Maria Messina

Structural Engineer Kappa-Projekt, Warsaw

Mechanical Engineer Ecocad, Gdańsk

Air Purifier Green City Solutions, Germany

Site Area 39970.0 m2

Area 16500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

News via: FAAB Architektura.