  3. Belsize Architects Creates Pavilion Residences for Oxford University Students

Belsize Architects Creates Pavilion Residences for Oxford University Students

Belsize Architects Creates Pavilion Residences for Oxford University Students
Belsize Architects Creates Pavilion Residences for Oxford University Students , Courtesy of Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects has released the plans for 6 Pavilions, a new student accommodation project that will form a part of the University College’s larger masterplan in north Oxford.  

To be built on the site of a Victorian residential home, the project will feature 30 units arranged within six pavilions around a central courtyard. Communal areas of the pavilions will be connected at the ground level.

Courtesy of Belsize Architects Courtesy of Belsize Architects Courtesy of Belsize Architects Courtesy of Belsize Architects +13

Courtesy of Belsize Architects
Each pavilion will contain four-, five-, or six-bedroom units, with private bedrooms and studies alongside communal living and recreation space.

Courtesy of Belsize Architects
Our proposal is a departure from typical student housing and instead offers accommodation on a friendly, domestic scale that provides a pleasant living environment for students, said the architects.

Courtesy of Belsize Architects
Courtesy of Belsize Architects
In response to the site’s location in the North Oxford Suburb Conservation Area, the buildings will be low-rise.

Courtesy of Belsize Architects
The project received planning permission is October of 2015, and is currently “ready to go on the site.”

News via: Belsize Architects

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Belsize Architects Creates Pavilion Residences for Oxford University Students " 22 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803724/belsize-architects-creates-pavilion-residences-for-oxford-university-students/>

