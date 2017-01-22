Belsize Architects Creates Pavilion Residences for Oxford University Students

Belsize Architects has released the plans for 6 Pavilions, a new student accommodation project that will form a part of the University College’s larger masterplan in north Oxford.

To be built on the site of a Victorian residential home, the project will feature 30 units arranged within six pavilions around a central courtyard. Communal areas of the pavilions will be connected at the ground level.

Each pavilion will contain four-, five-, or six-bedroom units, with private bedrooms and studies alongside communal living and recreation space.

Our proposal is a departure from typical student housing and instead offers accommodation on a friendly, domestic scale that provides a pleasant living environment for students, said the architects.

In response to the site’s location in the North Oxford Suburb Conservation Area, the buildings will be low-rise.

The project received planning permission is October of 2015, and is currently “ready to go on the site.”

News via: Belsize Architects.