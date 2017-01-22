Ateliers 2/3/4/ Unveils Paris Garden Tower

Ateliers 2/3/4/ has unveiled its design for Jardins de l’Arche Tower, a 200-meter-tall building in Nanterre La défense, Paris.

An effort to “extend the great historical axis of Paris,” the 65,000-square-meter tower will feature a series of hanging gardens around superimposed volumes.

+10

At each interface a double height, extended by a garden terrace overlooking the city, accommodates the hotel lobbies. A double lift circuit vertically extends the street space within the edifice to lead directly to each lobby and the belvedere, and then ensures access to intermediate floors of each hotel - described the architects.

In total, the tower will feature a 700-bed hotel, swimming pool, spa, conference center, viewpoint, restaurants, offices, co-working space, fab-lab space, and fitness space.

The design considers sustainability, and aims for several certifications, like BREEAM Excellent, LEED Gold, and HQE Excellent.

Architects Ateliers 2/3/4/, Jean Mas

Location Paris, France

Design Team Réda Mazouz, project director, Sylvain Rauzier, project manager

Design Team (2015 competition) Gabriel Garcia, Daphné Boyer, assistant project managers

Developers ADIM Paris Ile de France (Vinci Construction France) – SOGEPROM

Hotel Operator IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group)

Consultants Naos Groupe et Amundi Asset Management Socotec / Egis / Berim / SIDF

Area 65000.0 m2

Project Year 2022

Photographs Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/

News via: Ateliers 2/3/4/.