Ateliers 2/3/4/ Unveils Paris Garden Tower

Ateliers 2/3/4/ has unveiled its design for Jardins de l’Arche Tower, a 200-meter-tall building in Nanterre La défense, Paris.
An effort to “extend the great historical axis of Paris,” the 65,000-square-meter tower will feature a series of hanging gardens around superimposed volumes.
At each interface a double height, extended by a garden terrace overlooking the city, accommodates the hotel lobbies. A double lift circuit vertically extends the street space within the edifice to lead directly to each lobby and the belvedere, and then ensures access to intermediate floors of each hotel - described the architects.
In total, the tower will feature a 700-bed hotel, swimming pool, spa, conference center, viewpoint, restaurants, offices, co-working space, fab-lab space, and fitness space.
The design considers sustainability, and aims for several certifications, like BREEAM Excellent, LEED Gold, and HQE Excellent.
-
ArchitectsAteliers 2/3/4/, Jean Mas
-
LocationParis, France
-
Design TeamRéda Mazouz, project director, Sylvain Rauzier, project manager
-
Design Team (2015 competition)Gabriel Garcia, Daphné Boyer, assistant project managers
-
DevelopersADIM Paris Ile de France (Vinci Construction France) – SOGEPROM
-
Hotel OperatorIHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group)
-
ConsultantsNaos Groupe et Amundi Asset Management Socotec / Egis / Berim / SIDF
-
Area65000.0 m2
-
Project Year2022
-
PhotographsCourtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/
News via: Ateliers 2/3/4/.