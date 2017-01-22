World
  Ateliers 2/3/4/ Unveils Paris Garden Tower

Ateliers 2/3/4/ Unveils Paris Garden Tower

Ateliers 2/3/4/ Unveils Paris Garden Tower
Ateliers 2/3/4/ Unveils Paris Garden Tower, Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/
Ateliers 2/3/4/ has unveiled its design for Jardins de l’Arche Tower, a 200-meter-tall building in Nanterre La défense, Paris.

An effort to “extend the great historical axis of Paris,” the 65,000-square-meter tower will feature a series of hanging gardens around superimposed volumes.

Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/ Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/ Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/

Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/
At each interface a double height, extended by a garden terrace overlooking the city, accommodates the hotel lobbies. A double lift circuit vertically extends the street space within the edifice to lead directly to each lobby and the belvedere, and then ensures access to intermediate floors of each hotel - described the architects. 

Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/
Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/
In total, the tower will feature a 700-bed hotel, swimming pool, spa, conference center, viewpoint, restaurants, offices, co-working space, fab-lab space, and fitness space.

Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/
Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/
The design considers sustainability, and aims for several certifications, like BREEAM Excellent, LEED Gold, and HQE Excellent.

  • Architects

    Ateliers 2/3/4/, Jean Mas

  • Location

    Paris, France

  • Design Team

    Réda Mazouz, project director, Sylvain Rauzier, project manager

  • Design Team (2015 competition)

    Gabriel Garcia, Daphné Boyer, assistant project managers

  • Developers

    ADIM Paris Ile de France (Vinci Construction France) – SOGEPROM

  • Hotel Operator

    IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group)

  • Consultants

    Naos Groupe et Amundi Asset Management Socotec / Egis / Berim / SIDF

  • Area

    65000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2022

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Ateliers 2/3/4/

News via: Ateliers 2/3/4/.

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Ateliers 2/3/4/ Unveils Paris Garden Tower" 22 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803722/ateliers-2-3-4-unveils-paris-garden-tower/>

