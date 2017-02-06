World
UP Villa / Arsh [4D] Studio

  • 22:00 - 6 February, 2017
UP Villa / Arsh [4D] Studio
UP Villa / Arsh [4D] Studio, © Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

© Ali Daghigh © Ali Daghigh © Ali Daghigh © Ali Daghigh +26

  • Architects

    Arsh [4D] Studio

  • Location

    Abali, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Architects in Charge

    Alireza Sherafati, Pantea Eslami

  • Area

    1400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ali Daghigh

  • Project Manager

    Reza Akrami

  • Construction

    Arsh [4D] Studio - Ahmad Hosseinizad
© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

From the architect. The project site is located on sever sloped ground in mountainous areas around Tehran (Abaali).

Diagram
Diagram

This area is characterized by its wilderness and few constructions. And the dominance of nature is the first thing that will appear.

The design emphatically focuses on suspending the main spaces in nature.

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

The 8-meters length cantilevered box located in south side of the house, is an architectural flight in the nature that merges living spaces and two main rooms with the surrounding environment.

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh

Simplicity of the spaces accentuates humility towards the nature; moreover, outdoor living spaces overwhelms inhabitants with sense of presence in surroundings and maximizes the dialogue between open and enclosed spaces.

First Basement
First Basement

Due to high footprint ratio on the site and to achieve the goal of continuing the enclosed/ open dialogue, a parcel was added to the east side of the building which connects to the villa through the mid yard. In addition, the mentioned dialogue between enclosed and open spaces had been chased through the use of dark and light materials and textures. 

© Ali Daghigh
© Ali Daghigh
Cite: "UP Villa / Arsh [4D] Studio" 06 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803703/up-villa-arsh-4d-studio/>

