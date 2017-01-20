World
Natural History Museum St. Gallen / Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten+ Armon Semadeni Architekten

  • 05:00 - 20 January, 2017
Natural History Museum St. Gallen / Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten+ Armon Semadeni Architekten
Natural History Museum St. Gallen / Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten+ Armon Semadeni Architekten, © Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

© Roman Keller

  • Architects

    Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten AG, Armon Semadeni Architekten GmbH

  • Location

    St Gallen, Switzerland

  • Architect in Charge

    Armon Semadeni, Marius Hug, Michael Meier - Anita Emele, Project leader 2009-2013, Martin Dennler, Project leader 2014-2016 - Jonas Krieg, Kirsten García, Anouk Trautmann, Daniel Hediger, Thomas Winkelmann (cand.), Tobias Uhlmann, Murielle Geel, Alexandre Figueiredo (cand.), Estelle Bertholet (cand.), Nina Fruhmann (cand.), Alain Walter (cand.)

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Roman Keller

  • Construction Management

    Othmar Brügger, Davos; Baumed Bauleitungen, St. Gallen

  • Landscape

    Studio Vulkan Landschaftsarchitekten, Zürich

  • Construction Engineer

    Synaxis AG, Zürich

  • Signage

    BIV Grafik, Zürich

  • Scenography

    2nd West, Rapperswil
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

From the architect. The new building of the Natural History Museum St. Gallen carries on the existing ensemble of public buildings and facilities surrounding the church St. Maria Neudorf and the botanic garden on the eastern limits of the city centre. Through the urban setting and the use of mostly lithic materials the building acts as a visual and representative landmark towards the street and the church complex. At the same time the new museum respects the strong presence of the church’s silhouette. The visible structure of the roof refers to the functional, modest expression of the existing architectures in the botanic garden. 

Site Plan
Site Plan
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

The three-storey building occupies the parcel almost entirely. A new open-air exhibition space is defined and becomes an important part of the promenade between church, museum and botanic garden. Four precisely set incisions in the corners of the building volume interlock it with its surrounding. According to each specific situation they host several different functions - such as a quiet terrace for the café, a representative forecourt towards the street and a discreet delivery in the back. 

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

The museum premises are organised as an open sequence of spaces, beginning with the connection of the foyer facing the street and the secondary entrance hall towards the garden. The visitor follows the tour of the museum across two shifting floors, past the temporary exhibition, into the “relief room”. With its impressive height, its specific character and the connection to the gallery above, it reminds of classical exhibition spaces from the 19th century. The space constitutes the heart of the two exhibition storeys and offers great possibilities to exhibit large objects. The second exhibition storey provides a vast unsupported skylight-lit hall, allowing a lot of flexibility for diverse exhibition concepts. Quiet lounges and educational spaces, such as the library and the youth lab are arranged around the core zones, inviting to individual studies and contemplation in a pleasant, private atmosphere.

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
Cite: "Natural History Museum St. Gallen / Michael Meier Marius Hug Architekten+ Armon Semadeni Architekten" 20 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803702/natural-history-museum-st-gallen-michael-meier-marius-hug-architekten-plus-armon-semadeni-architekten/>

