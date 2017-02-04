Garden House Shirowa / Szki Architects

+15

Architects Szki Architects

Location Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Katsuya Suzuki

Area 83.52 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Katsuya Suzuki

From the architect. Szki architects designed GardenHouse Shirowa in Japan. It's built an annex right next to the main building where their parents live in side of the same housing lot. Because limited amount of housing lots are available in the area and price of each lot is expensive upon the people’s needs after Japan’s earthquake in 2011.

In order to utilize of the yard on the south side compactly while letting the sunshine to the main building, the annex was built on the south edge of the site and buried under the ground and minimize the floor height. On this house extending project, the annex was designed to connect to the two rooms in the western side of the main building which were not in use for a long time also the family can be access two from the balcony. Also the rooftop was designed to create a new garden.

Product Description. Double-sided heat insulation is applied on the exterior walls but exposed concrete is applied on the interior walls. Tie holes is used as hangings and adding colors to the family’s daily life.