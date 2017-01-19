World
  3. Bjarke Ingels to Feature in New Netflix Series on Design and Architecture

Bjarke Ingels to Feature in New Netflix Series on Design and Architecture

On February 10 2017, Netflix will launch a new documentary series—Abstract: The Art of Design—which will present "the most creative designers" from various fields in the design word, with the aim of demonstrating how design influences all aspects of our lives. One of the eight protagonists in the spotlight will be Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, of BIG, who will present his vision of architecture alongside professionals in interior design, graphic design, automotive design, illustration, and set design.

Check out the series feature designers after the break:

  • Graphic Designer - Paula Scher
  • Illustrator - Cristoph Niemann
  • Photographer - Platon
  • Nike Shoe Designer - Tinker Hatfield
  • Automobile Designer - Ralph Gilles
  • Architect - Bjarke Ingels
  • Interior Designer - Ilse Crawford
  • Set Designer - Es Devlin

The show has been produced by Scott Dadich, the Editor in Chief of WIRED.

