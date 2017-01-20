World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Israel
  5. Setter Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Palo Alto Networks Offices Israel / Setter Architects

Palo Alto Networks Offices Israel / Setter Architects

  • 19:00 - 20 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Palo Alto Networks Offices Israel / Setter Architects
Save this picture!
Palo Alto Networks Offices Israel / Setter Architects, © Itay Sikolski
© Itay Sikolski

© Itay Sikolski © Itay Sikolski © Itay Sikolski © Itay Sikolski +22

Save this picture!
© Itay Sikolski
© Itay Sikolski

From the architect. Palo Alto Networks is a company involved in developing cyber defense solutions.

It is located in downtown Tel Aviv, on the 24th floor of a complex of multi-story office towers alongside an eclectic variety of buildings built during the city's historical eras. This is a multi-layered colorful part of Tel Aviv, where alongside banks and high tech companies, one finds low-tech businesses and assorted shops such as painting workshops, artists’ studios and restaurants.

Save this picture!
© Itay Sikolski
© Itay Sikolski

The design inspiration evolved from the aim of introducing that colorful eclectic low-tech outside environment into the 24th floor where Palo Alto, one of the world’s most innovative companies, is located.     

As the design team, we imported characteristic elements from the outside environment, filtered them into a design vocabulary and gave them different uses. For example: 

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

•Steel window profiles and garage doors evolved in their role and expression into open-space partitions.
•Exposed brick blocks found a new role as an interior wall in a conference room.
•Old textured window glass were integrated in the partitions dividing private and public spaces.        
•Paint buckets from painting workshops become distinctive wall decorations.
•Old industrial fan blades became ultramodern light fixtures.

Save this picture!
© Itay Sikolski
© Itay Sikolski

All employees, including managers, work in open spaces located at the perimeter of the floor, alongside the windows. Transparent high partitions enable intimacy and improve acoustics, yet allow the urban feel of the outside environment to flow in.  

Throughout the floor are formal/informal conference rooms, classrooms and working spaces that benefit from the transparent materials and visualization of the whole floor. These transparent walls conceptualize the company's major product  -  its firewall.

Save this picture!
© Itay Sikolski
© Itay Sikolski

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Israel
Cite: "Palo Alto Networks Offices Israel / Setter Architects" 20 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803693/palo-alto-networks-offices-israel-setter-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »