  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Noble Simplicity of Peter Zumthor's Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum

The Noble Simplicity of Peter Zumthor's Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum

The Noble Simplicity of Peter Zumthor's Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum
After previously documenting the Bruder Klaus Field Chapel, photographer Aldo Amoretti once again captures the grounded simplicity of Peter Zumthor, this time with images of his Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum in Sauda, Norway. The three-building campus calls upon the aesthetics of the country's abandoned zinc mines from the 1800s, evoking the toilsome labor of the workers in its rough stone and exposed joint work. The museum is situated on one of Norway's National Tourist Routes and was commissioned by the state as part of an effort to increase tourism in the region. As such, the buildings are poised in and above the landscape, providing views of the natural gorge that unfold as visitors move through Zumthor's dark, shaftlike interiors.

Amoretti's photos express the modesty of the project, from the blackness of the interior galleries to the thin stilts that support the buildings within their rocky surroundings. The museum structures are suspended in balance with the harsh, gray climate—a noble representation of the working conditions of the miners the project aims to memorialize.

© Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti +22

Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum / Peter Zumthor

Find out more about the project here.

Cite: Isabella Baranyk. "The Noble Simplicity of Peter Zumthor's Allmannajuvet Zinc Mine Museum" 22 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803691/the-noble-simplicity-of-peter-zumthors-allmannajuvet-zinc-mine-museum/>

