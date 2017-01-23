ArchDaily's 2017 Building of the Year Awards are Now Open for Nominations

2016 was a defining year for ArchDaily. The change and uncertainty around the globe which emerged during the past year allowed us to double down on our mission to provide information, knowledge, and tools to architects, leveling the access to architectural knowledge and enabling a more diverse, equitable profession. As part of this, we now have a renewed focus on data-driven decisions and crowdsourcing architecture's understanding of its own work. The flagship of this crowdsourcing effort has always been our annual Building of the Year awards.

Now, for the 8th consecutive year, we are tasking our readers with the responsibility of recognizing and rewarding the projects that are making an impact in the profession, with ArchDaily's 2017 Building of the Year Awards. By voting, you are part of an unbiased, distributed network of jurors and peers that has elevated the most relevant projects over the past seven years. Over the next two weeks, your collective intelligence will filter over 3,000 projects down to just 16 stand-outs—the best in each category on ArchDaily.

This is your chance to reward the architecture you love by nominating your favorite for the 2017 Building of the Year Awards!

Full rules after the break.

Save this picture! Ribbon Chapel by NAP Architects, winner of the 2016 Religious Architecture Award. Image © Koji Fujii, Nacasa & Partners inc

The Process

During the next 2 weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings (in sixteen categories) for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published between January 1st 2016 and December 31st 2016) per category. This stage starts on January 23rd and ends on January 30th at 9:00AM EST. After this, five projects per category will move into the voting stage, starting January 31st and ending on February 6th at 9:00AM EST. The winner will be announced on February 7th, 2017.

Save this picture! Harbin Opera House by MAD Architects, winner of the 2016 Cultural Architecture Award. Image © Hufton + Crow

Selected Projects

All completed buildings published between January 1st 2016 and December 31st 2016 under the following categories are eligible for this award: Houses, Housing, Healthcare Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sports Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Hospitality Architecture, Refurbishment, Offices, Interiors Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Public Architecture, and Religious Architecture, Small Projects, and Best Applied Product. Each project is eligible for one of the first 15 categories depending on the building's main function, while all projects which used a product featured in our Product Catalog will additionally be eligible for the Best Applied Product category.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

Save this picture! Vila Matilde House by Terra e Tuma Arquitetos, winner 2016 Houses Award. Image © Pedro Kok

Timeline

The nomination process starts on January 23rd and ends January 30th, 2017 at 9:00AM EST.

The voting round starts on January 31st and ends February 6th, 2017 at 9:00AM EST.

The winners will be announced on February 7th, 2017.

Save this picture! The Great Wall of WA by Luigi Rosselli, winner of the 2016 Housing Award. Image © Edward Birch

Nominating/Voting

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can nominate/vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to nominate/vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per day. After the system restarts the counter at midnight each day (EST), you can re-nominate or vote again.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only nominate/vote for one building per category in each stage.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link:

http://boty.archdaily.com/us/2017

Save this picture! Matmut Atlantique Stadium by Herzog & de Meuron, winner of the 2016 Sports Architecture Award. Image © Iwan Baan

First stage: Nominations

Starting January 23rd, 2017, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite project for each of the 16 categories included in the Awards. One nomination per category per day.

Nomination ends on January 30th, 2017 at 9:00AM EST.

The five projects with the most nominations for each category will move on to the voting round.

Save this picture! Partners In Health Dormitory by Sharon Davis Design, winner of the 2016 Healthcare Architecture Award. Image © Bruce Engel

Second stage: Voting

On January 31st, 2017, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The voting round will end February 6th, 2017 at 9:00AM EST.

Save this picture! Intesa Sanpaolo Office Building by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, winner of the 2016 Offices Award. Image © Enrico Cano

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on February 7th, 2017.

Winners of each category will receive a physical award from ArchDaily, delivered to their offices.

The 5 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Save this picture! Community Kitchen of Terras da Costa by ateliermob + Colectivo Warehouse, winner of the 2016 Public Architecture Award. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Important notes